One woman dies after 13-vehicle collision on I-17

STONEMAN LAKE – A 58-year-old Flagstaff woman died after a 13-vehicle collision on Interstate 17 near Stoneman Lake Monday afternoon.

The collision occurred at 2:22 p.m. at milepost 313, about 20 miles south of Flagstaff.

A green 2004 Audi passenger car struck a 2017 Subaru sedan on the driver’s side after the Subaru became sideways in the roadway, according to a news release from Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The driver and backseat passenger from the Subaru were transported to Flagstaff Medical Center. The backseat passenger, Kellie Michelle Yasinski, succumbed to her injuries later that evening, said DPS.

The collision occurred between guardrails and due to the number of vehicles involved, the interstate was closed for more than three hours.

“The dynamics of the collision are still being investigated but we can confirm weather played a significant role in this collision,” stated the release.

Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority assisted.

“Due to inclement weather no medical helicopters could be utilized so all patients had to be transported by ground ambulances,” said CCFMA in a news release.