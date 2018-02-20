What's Happening: Feb. 21, 2018

Clarkdale Contra Dance Feb. 24

This month only, Contra dance in Clarkdale will be held on the 4th Saturday: Feb. 24. Our band will be Under the Bridge, featuring Sonja Whisman on fiddle and Ron Barton on guitar. All dances will be taught and called by Kari Usher. Contra dance is an energetic dance form with some similarities to square dance--see examples on Youtube. Wear comfortable clothes and bring a snack to share if possible. Newcomers should be sure to come for the lesson at 6:30 p.m. and then dance from 7-10 p.m.. Enjoy the beautiful wood dance floor at the Clarkdale Clubhouse (auditorium), 19 N. 9th St (9th and Main.) If you can walk, you can contra. No partner or experience is necessary. Donation is $10 per dancer and $7 for students. This dance is sponsored by the Clarkdale Historical Society and the Flagstaff Friends of Traditional Music. Contact Sandy Boothe for more information: 928-634-0486 or sandy@ringsforever.com.

Revival Services at Verde Valley Church of the Nazarene conclude Feb. 21

Revival Services at Verde Valley Church of the Nazarene at 1710 S. State Route 260 in Cottonwood conclude tonight, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m.

Evangelist Normal Moore became a Christian and was called to preach as a boy of eleven in Pueblo, Colorado. He received his ministerial training at Pasadena College, now Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, and the California Graduate School in Theology in Glendale California. He served three years as youth pastor and seven years as senior pastor in Southern California. Norman was ordained in 1973.

In 1979, he organized Norman Moore Ministries, Inc., a non-profit evangelistic association. He is a Tenured Evangelist in the Church of the Nazarene. His ministry is provided in local church revivals, multiple-church area-wide crusades, camp meetings, universities, retreats, missions and though radio and television.

His objectives in ministry are to win the lost to Jesus Christ, assist the Christian in sanctified discipleship, lead the Church in genuine revival and encourage the pastor and spouse in their ministries.

Moore resides with his wife, Vickie, in Chandler. They have a married daughter, Nickie.

NACOG brings programs to raise dementia awareness Feb. 21-22

Area Agency on Aging NACOG is working to bring many programs to raise community awareness about dementia. If you would like to partner and provide an informational session, please call Lita Nelson at 928-213-5255.

Area Agency on Aging NACOG is providing a free Mental Health First Aid for Older Adults and Those Dealing with Later-Life Issues training on Feb. 21-22 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Sedona Winds Assisted Living located 75 Jacks Canyon Rd. in Sedona.

This Mental Health First Aid training will feature many issues that older adults may encounter as they age. Mental Health First Aid is a free 8-hour course that teaches how to help someone that is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis. The training helps identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders.

To register for this FREE training, call toll-free 1-877-521-3500.

OLLI presents physicist Feb. 22

OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) Free Brown Bag Brain Buzz will host Tom Yager, Ph. D., whose topic will be, “Richard Feynman, Adventures of a Curious Character,” Thursday, Feb. 22 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Richard Feynman is best known for his work on the Manhattan Project, The Nobel Prize in Physics for his work on Quantum Electrodynamics, The Feynman Lectures on Physics from Caltech, and his controversial analysis of the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster. However, he has led a rather interesting life that includes being an independent thinker, challenging authority, and being a “Rock Star” physicist.



Yager has a Ph.D. from MIT and 30 years high tech experience. He taught physics for seven years at University of San Diego and Grossmont College.

Join us at this free lunchtime forum, sponsored by Yavapai College, Verde Valley Campus, to hear Yager delve into the life, personality, and quirks of Richard Feynman. Bring your brown bag to Room G-106 at 12:30 or purchase lunch at the Snack Bar in Building F at the Verde Valley Campus, located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale. For more information call OLLI at 928-649-5550.

23rd Annual Early Childhood Education Conference Feb. 23

Spencer Gorin, RN presents “Navigating Relationships” (two hours of professional development credit.)

Personal success is dependent upon how deeply we can connect with ourselves, others, and our communities. Student behavioral challenges that are brought to our attention as counselors, teachers, parents and youth-serving professionals almost all have a common thread of the lack of empathy and an inability to negotiate simple and complex relationships.

Our students now live in a world that often annihilates critical thinking, empathy, and face-to-face dialogue. This, in turn, fosters isolation, extrinsic motivation, loss of joy and drive creating a pathway towards “sensation” but not “connection.”

However, the very good news is that when students feel deep genuine connections, with other students and the caring adults in their lives, they naturalistically gravitate towards wanting meaningful and healthy relationships.

All we need to do is gift them with simple foundational concepts on how to create healthy bonds and provide experiential opportunities for relevant and courageous conversations.

This is the key for personal happiness, optimizing life-long learning, empathy, and creating deep connections with others. More than ever learning how to navigate relationships with a strong foundation of empathy is how we best prepare our students, not only through K-12, but for college and post-secondary school life experiences.

The event is Feb. 23 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Mingus Union High School Auditorium located 1801 East Fir St. in Cottonwood. Conference attendee price is included in conference registration. Group Price– $10/person. Individual Price – $20 for online registration.

Event will include exhibitors to provide you with information about ways in which you can help strengthen education in your community. Please contact us if you are interested in highlighting your organization as an exhibitor. Contact the Event Coordinator at 928-301-9105 or email: bailey.bvcs@gmail.com

Strengthening the Verde Event Feb. 23

The 2nd Annual Strengthening the Verde Event promotes a strong community by hosting a night to learn together, connect with resources, and share our vision of a Strong Community.

Experience a presentation by Spencer Gorin on “Navigating Relationships.” Spencer will provide you with: concepts on how to create healthy bonds and deep connections opportunities for relevant and courageous conversations tools to form meaningful and healthy relationships.

The event is at Mingus Union High School, located 1801 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood on Feb. 23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Clarkdale cement plant focus of museum presentation

The Verde Historical Society’s Last Friday of the Month series continues in February with a presentation by Don and Chris Godard on cement and the Clarkdale cement plant. The event will take place on Friday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum located 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

Godard, a repairman in the maintenance department, worked at the Clarkdale plant for 28 years. He’ll provide a history of the plant including its original purpose, ownership changes, and facility upgrades over the years.

The public is welcome to this free event.

For more information, call the museum at 928-634-2868.

Lake Montezuma Women’s Civic Club Tea Feb. 24

Lake Montezuma Women’s Civic Club Tea will be Saturday, Feb. 24, 2-4 p.m. at Beaver Creek School, 4810 Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. There will also be a fashion show, an auction and silent auction. Tickets are $20 and limited to 75. Tea attire is expected. Tickets are available from Betty Hart 928-567-2946, Rachel Ayars 719-330-9346, Alberta Amos 928-567-4892, Darla Melcher 928-592-0782 and any civic club member. This is a fundraiser for a Beaver Creek student scholarship and to support local community organizations.

Community Drum Circle Feb. 24

Heart Song Drumming, led by founder and facilitator Lansing Day, will present a Community Drum Circle, as a fundraiser for Charity Water on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 2-3 p.m. at The Cottonwood Recreation Center. All ages are welcome and no prior music or drumming experience is needed to participate. Everyone will have a percussion instrument to play. All drums and other percussion will be provided. Bring your own, if you’d like.

In this highly interactive drumming program, the group will be guided through a variety of fun and engaging rhythm games that are sure to connect everyone at heart, bring smiles, inspire creativity and a feeling of community.

Heart Song Drumming is proud to host this benefit for Charity Water.

The suggested donation for this Drum Circle event is $5-$10 per person; donations of any amount are most welcome. At the conclusion of this event the total donated amount will be announced and the gift will be transacted that day. Confirmation of the gift will appear on Facebook at Heart Song Drumming.

Please arrive by 1:45 p.m. for a prompt 2 p.m. start. Children under 8 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

The Cottonwood Recreation Center (Cottonwood Room) is located 150 South 6th St., in Cottonwood.

Cornville Legion Post sponsors area constitutional speech contest Feb. 24

Cornville American Legion Post 135 and Auxiliary will host the 2018 District 8 American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship contest for two high school students on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at the Camp Verde Community Library located at 130 Black Bridge Loop Rd. in Camp Verde. It is open to the public – doors close at 10 a.m. sharp.

Jim Strande, Post 135 Oratorical Chairman, states “we are honored to sponsor the speech contest which was open to all high school and home-schooled students in grades 9th through 12th in Area C which covers all of Northern Arizona.”

He added, “The purpose of the contest is to develop deeper knowledge and appreciation for the U.S. Constitution among high school students. This is a tough contest, one that most adults will not attempt.”

He explained, “The contest consists of a prepared original oration from each contestant and must be 8-10 minutes in length. Then, each speaker will again speak from 3-5 minutes on one of four possible, previously known topics. The contestant may not use any notes, visual aids, podium or microphone.”

The winners of the contest, which will be judged by volunteers from the local Verde Valley Toastmasters International Chapter and other community leaders; and if chosen, will compete at the department level in Phoenix on March 3. The top winner at the final contest in Phoenix will move on the national competition held in Indianapolis, Indiana, on April 13-15.

For more information concerning the contest, please call Chairman Jim Strande at 928-301-7273.

Explore the teachings of Baha’u’llah Feb. 24

The Cottonwood Bahá’í community will host a presentation at the Cottonwood Public Library to celebrate the Bicentenary of the Birth of Baha’u’llah, founder of the Baha’i Faith.

If you are wondering about the similarities of the spiritual teachings of both past and present and the Laws given us to regulate the needs of our time, the teachings of Baha’u’llah may be for you.

A presentation on Progressive Revelation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Cottonwood Public Library from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and is free to the public.

The Baha’i Faith teaches “Every Prophet Whom the Almighty and Peerless Creator hath purposed to send to the peoples of the earth hath been entrusted with a Message, and charged to act in a manner that would best meet the requirements of the age in which He appeared.” -- Baha’u’llah

The presentation is sponsored by the Cottonwood Bahá’í community. No fees, no homework, all are welcome. For further information, please call 928-649-5845 or 928-274-6289.

Senior Art Exhibition Feb. 24

The residents, staff and family members of Cottonwood Village will present an Art Exhibition on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the auditorium. Meet the artists and hear what inspires them. Wine and cheese will be served. Vincent van Gogh said “It is good to love many things, for therein lies the true strength, and whosoever loves much performs much, and can accomplish much, and what is done in love is well done.”

Contact Cheryl Miller at 928-634-4229 or email cheryl.miller@capitalseniorliving.net.

Dr. Seuss Birthday Party at Cottonwood library March 1

Friday, March 2 would have marked iconic children’s book writer Dr. Seuss’s 113th birthday. In his career he wrote over 60 books, selling over 600 million books along the way. His characters were some of the most beloved of all time, including the Cat in the Hat, the Grinch, and the Lorax, among many others.

On Thursday, March 1, Cottonwood Public Library Youth Services staff invites parents and children to a birthday celebration for the illustrious author during Pre-School Story Time. The party will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and features special guest readers Library Manager Ryan Bigelow and Jean Barton from the Imagination Library. A Cat in the Hat craft and refreshments will also be provided. Parents and children ages 0-5 are welcome. For more information on library services please visit the library’s website at www.ctwpl.info. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Master Chorale of Flagstaff presents ‘Happily Ever After’ at Mingus Union High School Feb. 25

In a lighthearted excursion into a varied and somewhat less traditional realm of song and choral repertoire, Master Chorale of Flagstaff presents a “choralovely” show entitled “Happily Ever After” at Mingus Union High School in Cottonwood on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m.

This lively program is part of the 40th season of the Master Chorale of Flagstaff. The community chorus was founded in 1978 by former NAU Director of Choral Studies, Dr. Millard (Mel) Kinney and has since occupied a prominent place in the musical and artistic life of Northern Arizona. It has been a few years since the Chorale has performed in the Sedona/Verde Valley area, and this will be a welcome return to the Cottonwood venue. Joining the Chorale on Sunday afternoon, actors from Flagstaff’s community theatre company Theatrikos will assist the chorus in this engaging combination of story and song.

Master Chorale Director Tom Peterson describes this not-to-be-missed event as one of “storybooks, fairy tales, adventures, and made-up words” and features choral arrangements by American composers Aaron Copland and Stephen Sondheim, a Slovakian folk song setting by Hungarian composer Bela Bartok, and other selections from Broadway shows and Disney films.



Tickets for “Happily Ever After” are available from brownpapertickest.com and at the door on the day of the performance.

Stand by Me, Be Drug Free is Feb. 26 – March 3

MATFORCE in partnership with area law enforcement and other community organizations will be hosting Stand with Me, Be Drug Free ® week Feb. 26 – March 3.

Stand with Me, Be Drug Free ® is a community campaign that celebrates the fact that a majority of people in Yavapai County do not abuse drugs and alcohol. According to the 2016 Arizona Youth Survey, 77.6 percent of youth do not use alcohol and 85.8 percent of youth do not abuse drugs.

To celebrate the week, hundreds of businesses and organizations will be displaying a “We are a Drug Free Organization” sign. Area schools will be participating through youth contests and other Stand with Me, Be Drug Free ® activities. Multiple town and city councils are reading a Stand with Me, Be Drug Free proclamation.

Community members are also invited to attend the “Walk with Me, Be Drug Free” event at Mortimer Farms on March 3. The walk is free and begins at 10 a.m. The event will include a one mile family walk, vendors and other family activities.

The Stand with Me, Be Drug Free ® campaign was developed to meet MATFORCE’s mission of building healthier communities. For more information on Stand with Me, Be Drug Free ® please contact MATFORCE at 928-708-0100 or go to www.matforce.org.

Straw bale gardening class March 3

Did you know that gardening with straw bales actually uses less water than traditional gardening? Straw bale gardening is an excellent alternative to gardening in the hard soil of our high-desert climate. Join master gardener Rae Ebeling at the Cottonwood Public Library and pick up some tips and tricks on how to condition your straw bales and what types of plants grow best in straw bales. After the class stop by the Seed Library and check out some free seeds to help you get started with this unique style of gardening. This free class takes place on Saturday, March 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Dede Ewald Room and the Seed Library will be in the parking lot lobby from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information on all library services please visit the library’s website at www.ctwpl.info. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Dream Run 5K at Verde Valley School March 3

Verde Valley School, an international high school in the Village of Oak Creek, announced its second annual, non-competitive 5K fun run on March 3. The 2018 VVS Dream Run will begin and end on the school campus, taking runners through the stunning red rock scenery of Coconino National Forest.

VVS campus is located at 3511 Verde Valley School Road in VOC and the race will start from Brady Hall at 9 a.m. Pre-registered runners should arrive before 8:45 a.m., while same-day registrants should arrive early, before 8:30 a.m. The event is open to all ages and abilities, and pets on leash are welcome.

Dream Run is a fundraiser with all proceeds going toward tuition fees for Native American students at Verde Valley School. Last year’s inaugural Dream Run 5K attracted 85 runners and 105 donors, and netted $5,000 after event costs, money which has been applied 100 percent to Native American student tuition.

The registration fee is $30 per person and includes a T-shirt featuring the iconic Dream Run logo. There is also a reduced fee of $20 for students 19 and under. Registration details can be found online at http://conta.cc/2EUUoA6 or by contacting Dream Run organizer, Leigh Carter at lcarter@vvsaz.org or 520-234-6881.

‘Rebel-Palooza’ concert March 3

“Rebel-Palooza,” a concert with three bands, will take place March 3 from 7-10 p.m. at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum in Cottonwood. The Museum is located 1 N Willard St.

EL Valle Artists Association meeting March 8

The EL Valle Artists Association will hold their monthly meeting on Thursday, March 8 at 1 p.m. The meeting is held at the Pine Shadows Club House, 2050 W. State Route 89A in Cottonwood. Monthly meeting dates fall on the second Thursday of each month, from September through May.

Locally recognized master painter, Betty Carr, will present the demonstration for the month of March. Carr has mastered her impressionistic style and creates art in acrylic, oil or watercolor. She is well known for her plein air works, but be sure to check out her florals and still life too. The chicken paintings will make you smile.

Irene Bauman, EVAA Workshop Chairperson, will present the details for Carr’s upcoming workshop at the March 8 meeting. The workshop will take place later in the month.

The EL Valle Artists Association website, elvalleartists.org, is your source to stay current on EVAA events, meetings (time, date, and location), mission, history, and workshops. EL Valle Artists Association is proud to serve artists in the Verde Valley, and welcomes new and old members to join in, and become active members. For more information in general, call 928-634-0076.

8th Annual Clarkdale Car Show & Chili Cook-Off March 10

Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 10 and join us on Main Street in Historic Downtown Clarkdale for our 8th Annual Car Show & Chili Cook-Off sponsored by the Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance and the Clarkdale Foundation.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. we’re featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles on Main Street competing in four different categories for the top People’s Choice award of $100 sponsored by Larry Green Chevrolet, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Graham’s Integrity Auto Sales and D&K Service Cycle. Hensley Beverage is sponsoring a beer booth and Four Eight Wineworks along with

10-12 Lounge will bring you live music from PK Gregory. Additionally, local chefs will compete in a chili cook-off vying for the best chili award. New this year we’re excited to bring you a demonstration from the Arizona Chapter of the Cycle Kart Club. Stroll along Main Street and enjoy another fun event in Clarkdale.

For more information on the event, to volunteer or to register your vehicle please visit www.clarkdalecarshow.com

Registration is limited to the first 150 vehicles. Attendance is free.

Arizona Public Service Information presentation March 14

A helpful guide to our new service plans and transition information will be available at Camp Verde Community Library on March 14 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Gather between 9:30-10 p.m., session begins at 10 p.m. It is limited to the first 35 people who register through Camp Verde Community Library. Please provide your address when registering, and bring a copy of your recent electric bill. Additional information will be available for fixed and low income customers. Light fare and refreshments will be provided.

Please register with Carson at Camp Verde Community Library by calling 928-554-8391. Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Rd. in Camp Verde.

Zero Energy Expo Seminar at Cottonwood Rec Center March 15

Zero Energy Expo Seminar comes to the Cottonwood Rec Center on March 15 from 1-4 p.m. Immediately after will be dinner and music from 4-5:30 p.m. You must register to attend; maximum capacity is 160.



Learn about Zero Energy Ready living, homes and commercial buildings. All the pros will be here to teach the Sedona Verde Valley. Be informed and ahead of the curve. The best of the best is coming to educate us, including Sam Raskin, chief architect at the US Department of Energy; Nancy Kellogg, program associate with SWEEP Southwest Energy Efficiency Project; Tanner McDonald, general contractor RESNET Hers Rater and 0 Energy Ready Builder; Michael Szerbaty, accomplished designer and architect from New York City, energy efficiency in residential and commercial buildings; Anthony Floyd, architect, Green Building Program Manager City of Scottsdale; Jan Green Realtor, Green and Eco Broker from Scottsdale, appraisal values in Green buildings.



Three packed filled hours of valuable information. Immediately following music and dinner to get to meet the speakers and socialize.

The event takes place at Cottonwood Recreational Center, located 150 S. 6th Street in Cottonwood.

Realtors Credit Hours in Disclosure offered go to www.SVVAR.com and sign up under Events $15. Or click here https://svva.rapams.com/scripts/mgrqispi.dll

ICC Credits offered to Municipal Employees needing renewal hours sign up here http://conta.cc/2EsXEGh

This is a free event. Community/Public sign up here http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=ygj59crab&oeidk=a07ef0ms9tnae0d0e5a.

Coordination Sponsor, Esther Talbert, Broker Yavapai Realty, can be reached at 928-254-0525. Co-Sponsors include City of Cottonwood, SVVAR Association of Realtors, Lawyers Title, Yavapai Title Agency and Stewart Title.

Arizona Flywheelers 34th Annual Engine, Tractor Show March 16, 17

Arizona Flywheelers 34th Annual Engine and Tractor Show will be held March 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds located 800 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

Activities include tractor pulling, antique gas engine displays, model engine display, swap meet, silent auction, and book sale. For more information, visit azflywheeler.com or call Gary Covert at 928-639-1453.

6th annual Verde River Runoff March 17

Friends of the Verde River presents the 6th Annual Verde River Runoff. The event will be held on Saturday, March 17 in Camp Verde. This 5 and 10-mile kayak, canoe and stand-up boarder race is a popular event that draws novice and seasoned paddlers alike. Participants select from multiple entry categories to challenge every type of boater with trained safety personnel stationed at hazard locations. The race and fun float is a competitive event as well as a family-friendly celebration of nature and boating during prime season for river running in the Verde Valley. The River difficulty is class 1-11. Participants must be 12 years of age or older. Any paddler under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Visit our website, for more information and to register.

Make your own rock art March 18

Make your own rock art. Join us a the Red Rock Ranger Station and Visitor Center on Sunday, March 18 from 1-3 p.m. Tori Marshall, Interpretation and Education Coordinator, for the Arizona Natural History Association will share her knowledge about the history of rock art and the difference between petroglyphs and pictographs.

The fee is $20. All materials provided and you get to take home your own piece of artwork. The event is suggested for anyone age eight and up. For more information, call 928-203-2929.

Pecan Pie Contest March 18

The annual Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival will sponsor a Pecan Pie Contest again this year. First prize is $50, second prize is $35 and third prize is $25. Contest will be held in the Ramada by the Soccer Field on Sunday, at 11 a.m. March 18.

Criteria: Homemade pecan pies only, made with local ingredients and only one pie entry per person. Pies will be judged on overall appearance, taste, creativity, and use of local ingredients. In order to enter the contest you must register at 928-301-0922. If we do not have 10 entries by March 1, the contest will be cancelled.

Loven Family Run at Blazin’ M Ranch March 24

Lace up your shoes for the 7th annual Loven Family Run & Walk, Saturday, March 24 in Cottonwood. Hosted by the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation (Foundation), proceeds from this annual event benefit Northern Arizona Healthcare’s assisted living facility, Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine. The Loven Family Run & Walk is open to all ages and includes a family 2K run/walk, 5K run/walk and 10K run. Following the race, registered participants receive a good-old fashioned country breakfast at the Blazin’ M Ranch.

Online race registration: www.lovenfamilyrun.com Pre-register by March 21 to save $5.

Race start time is 8 a.m.

For more event information including volunteer and sponsorship opportunities, contact Foundation Special Events at 877-527-5291 or email Heather Ainardi at heather.ainardi@nahealth.com

Visit the website at lovenfamilyrun.com.

Easter Egg hunt returns to Riverfront Park March 31

This free event will be held on Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at Riverfront Park in Cottonwood. It is open to all local children ages one month to 8 years old. Children hunt for candy and prize/coupon filled plastic eggs in five different areas of the park. Age divisions are 1 to 17 months, 18 to 36 months, 3 to 4 years, 5 to 6 years and 7 to 8 years old. This event is made possible by all of our sponsors: Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Sonic Drive-In, KC’s Family Tae Kwon Do, McDonald’s, Carl’s Jr, Country Bank and the State Farm office of Jennifer Griffin.

Camp Verde offers bus trips to DBacks starting March 31

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces another season of trips to see our Arizona Diamondbacks play the world. The Diamondbacks had a great season last year so don’t miss their champion run this year. Let us drive you to the game at air-conditioned Chase Field and drop you only minutes from your seats. Our field level seats are in Section 111, down the right field line, just a short walk from our bus. Relax in the bus for the drive home after the fun at the game.

We will be going to six games again this season so you’re sure to find at least one you can’t miss. This year’s game schedule kicks off Saturday March 31 vs. the Colorado Rockies. The bus leaves Camp Verde at 2:30 p.m. for this game. Additional games include Sunday, May 6 against the World Champion Astros, Sunday, June 17 take on the New York Mets, Saturday, July 21 a second shot against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, Aug. 4 to take on the San Francisco Giants and finish Sunday, Sept. 9 against the Atlanta Braves. Saturday games leave at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday games leave the Community Center at 10:30 a.m. Buy tickets two weeks in advance with cash, checks or Credit Card for best seats. Contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St. or call 928-554-0828 for more information or reservations.

Brian Mickelsen Memorial Marathon April 21

The Brian Mickelsen Memorial Marathon returns to Cottonwood’s Riverfront Park April 21. The event features 2-mile, 10K, half marathon and full marathon races. Both the marathon and half-marathon courses are USATF Certified, making the marathon a Boston qualifier. All four courses begin and end at the Riverfront Park ramadas, 1284 E River Front Road, Cottonwood. This event will be chip-timed by StartLine Racing.

The Brian Mickelsen Memorial Run/Walk has evolved from humble beginnings as the Verde/Mingus Blowout 10K to include four separate races: 2-Mile, 10K, half marathon and a new full marathon. In 1992 the City of Cottonwood held the first Verde/Mingus Blowout 10K/2 Mile. The original 10K course started at Riverfront Park, ran through Old Town Cottonwood, took Bent River Road and found its way back to the start line. Today this route compares more to the Marathon course than it does the current 10K route but you can see how the event in 1992 laid the foundation for the Brian Mickelsen Memorial Run/Walk. With Brian Mickelsen’s tragic death in 2007, the City of Cottonwood decided the best way to honor their beloved city manager was to extend the Verde/Mingus Blowout to include a half marathon and to put Brian’s name on the event. The inaugural event was a great success with over 400 runners and a tremendous tribute to Brian and all that he did for Cottonwood in his 23 years of service to the City.

To register visit the Arizona edition of Running in the USA or bmmcw.org/register.html.

Patty May ‘Open Your Heart to Youth’ Scholarship, applications accepted until May 1

The Verde Valley Leadership Program fosters an environment that empowers and motivates others to successfully accomplish their objectives. We mentor and develop each other and our peers. We serve. Verde Valley Leadership awards scholarships to college-bound high school seniors demonstrating exemplary leadership qualities, motivating and setting an example for their peers, and making a difference in their community. We reward their accomplishments and are excited about their future.

Criteria: Students eligible for this scholarship must be a graduating high school senior residing in the Verde Valley who intends to continue their education at a college or university. Student must be available to accept the award at Verde Valley Leadership graduation ceremony July 20.

Amount: $750 scholarships will be awarded to two students.

Deadline: Applications will be accepted until May 1. Verde Valley Leadership, P.O. Box 1663, Cottonwood; or send via e –mail to: info@vvleadership.org.

Verde Valley Fair May 2-6

Bake it, craft it, paint it, quilt it, photo it, decorate it, collect it, sew it, grow it, show it.

Enter your creations in the Verde Valley Fair, May 2 – 6.

You can register online at http://vvfair.fairwire.com or pick up a paper registration at the Fair Office.

For complete information, entry requirements and forms visit www.vvfair.com or contact the Fair Office 928-634-3290.

We want to show off what you make.

Summer Day Camp returns to Camp Verde Parks & Recreation

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is announcing the planned return of our Summer Day Camp for 2018.

Day Camp was a staple for Parks & Recreation and Camp Verde residents for many years. However, the economic downturn and staff cutbacks resulted in its loss several years ago. Staff is working with the American Camp Association to earn accreditation to ensure that we provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all campers. We believe there is a need and demand for this type of program for kids but we need to get the word out to ensure adequate registration for the camp to be able to run. This first year will be a pilot program limited to 20 kids as we get the camp developed and gauge resident’s interest.

This camp is sure to be a fun and educational experience for all involved. Programming will include weekly field trips, guest speakers, walking trips to the library, movies, games, indoor and outdoor activities, arts and crafts, and much more. The camp is for youth who attended kindergarten-5th grade during the 2017-2018 school year.

Camper may attend on a daily basis but preference will be given to those registering for whole weeks and pre-registration will be required. Camp will begin June 4 and run through July 27 running Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. except for 4th of July. Parents will be dropping off and picking up campers at the Community Center Gym on Hollamon Street every day. More information is available at the Parks & Recreation office at 395 S. Main St or call Michael Marshall at 928-554-0828.

Registration open for 2018 Sedona Mountain Bike Festival

The Sedona Mountain Bike Festival will be back March 2-4, 2018 and registration is now open. This year, organizers say they are ready “to put on another amazing event with the same recipe of three days of bike demos, music, breweries, food trucks and shuttles. We are excited to continue our partnerships with Vida women’s skills clinic, as we are their first stop of the season, and with Hermosa Tours shuttle company.”

The festival is put on by real riders. We know what makes an event fun and what doesn’t. “Sedona Mountain Bike Festival is right in the middle of Sedona making it easy to access hundreds of miles of single track,” said organizers.

There are group rides going out all day every day, some lead by famous athletes. Those who want to ride alone can take advantage of the many trails.



Sign up at www.sedonamtbfestival.com.

Sunset Yoga & Wine class held Friday evenings

Enjoy an expansive yoga class on the spectacular, view-filled patios of Yavapai College’s Southwest Wine Center, followed by a delightful glass of their local, student made wine. This relaxing, Friday evening class is led by, yoga instructor, Roxanne W. at 4:30 p.m. The Southwest Wine Center is located 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale. Cost is $11 with wine after or $6 for the yoga class only. For more info contact the Southwest Wine Center at 928-634-6566.

Survivors of Suicide Support Group

For every person who completes a suicide there are friends and family members intimately affected by the death. There is utter bewilderment that the loved one made such a decision. The survivors experience a sense of isolation, shock, anger, guilt, depression and often alienation due to the stigma attached to suicide. Survivors of Suicide is a local support program for those whose common bond is the loss of a loved one to suicide. Meetings are typically the last Tuesday of each month at 6:30 pm at Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Rd, in Sedona (the corner of 179 & Chapel). For additional information call Barbara Litrell at 928-649-0135 or email bprats@cableone.net.

VVMC Caregiver Support Group meets each Friday

Join other caregivers each Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Verde Valley Medical Center located at 300 Willard St., Education Rooms in Cottonwood. Join us for sharing those difficult moments to celebrating precious memories while learning self-care from others that are living it.



Enjoy snacks and materials while gaining access to available supportive services and programs in your community.



For more information about the VVMC Caregiver Support Group or to inquire about other programs and services, call Area Agency on Aging NACOG toll-free at 1-877-521-3500.

Free bird walks at Montezuma Well, Tuzigoot National Monument through April

Continuing through April 2018, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot national monuments will host bird walks.

On the first and third Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Montezuma Well. Each walk will begin at the Montezuma Well Picnic area.



On the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Tuzigoot National Monument.



Each walk will begin at the Tuzigoot Visitor Center parking lot. Due to the holidays, there will be no bird walks on Nov. 25 or Dec. 23.

Participants are encouraged to bring water, binoculars, a hat, and to wear comfortable shoes for walking. The trails can be steep, rocky and uneven.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.



For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit www.nps.gov/moca or follow us at www.facebook.com/MontezumaNPS.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road in Clarkdale.



For more information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.

Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group meets every third Thursday

The Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group - a core group of people personally connected to the autism community – has been expanded to welcome and offer support to parents, family members, and caregivers of people with all special needs.

A support group is the lifeline that can bring emotional respite and assistance to those struggling. Those in the support group are walking the path too, some of them have for several years, and can offer empathy, insight, and suggestions for professional help and resources.

The Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Camp Verde Library from 6-7:30 p.m. We welcome you to join us. No family should have to walk this path alone. Come to a meeting and share, learn, and connect with others who understand.

Family Movies at Cottonwood Library

On every third Saturday of the month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts family movies in the Youth Services Department. Family friendly movies begin at 10:30 a.m. and are free and open to parents and children of all ages. Please check the Library website at www.ctwpl.info for this Saturday’s family movie title. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Volunteers needed for upcoming tax season

Your local AARP Foundation Tax Aide sites are seeking volunteers for the upcoming tax season. We have sites in Camp Verde, Cottonwood, and Sedona.



We provide free, confidential tax service for seniors and low income families. Experience is not required as training is provided for counselors, client facilitators, and receptionists. This is a wonderful way to give back to your community.



Please call Pat at 928 567-9251 for more information.

Library hosts Artist’s Corner every third Tuesday

The Cottonwood Public Library’s Artist’s Corner program is an informal live-art demonstration held on the third Tuesday of the month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The purpose of the program is to inspire patrons to create their own art while also promoting and supporting the wealth of talented local artists in the Verde Valley area. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group meets second Fridays

With Parkinson disease, the voice may get softer, breathy, or hoarse, making it difficult for others to hear what is said. Speech may be slurred. Swallowing difficulties can occur at every stage of Parkinson disease and cause choking, aspiration of food and saliva into the lungs, and pneumonia. Special therapies can effectively address these symptoms and dramatic improvement in speech volume and clarity can be achieved.

Individuals with Parkinson disease, their family, care partners and friends meets the second Friday of every month, 3-4:30 p.m., at the Verde Valley Medical Center, Conference Room B, 269 S. Candy Lane in Cottonwood. For more information, please contact group facilitator and Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance Program Director, Judy Talley at 928-202-7952 or judy@pmdalliance.org.

Movie Monday at Cottonwood library

The Cottonwood Public Library invites you to Movie Monday on the second Mondays of each month. This month’s movie is based on a book and is a wonderful story of unconditional love depicting the experiences of an eccentric, resilient and tight-knit family. For more information visit www.ctwpl.info. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.