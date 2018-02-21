Clarkdale man allegedly steals televisions; one day later he goes back for booze and is arrested

COTTONWOOD – During the early morning hours of Feb. 15, officers were called to Walmart for alcohol theft, according to Cottonwood police. When officers arrived, they recognized 31-year-old Clarkdale resident, Joseph Isaac, as the person who stole three 65-inch televisions and a cellphone the day before.
Isaac has identifiable face tattoos and was caught on video with two other individuals stealing three big screen televisions and a cellphone. The other two individuals have not been identified.
Isaac was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for both felony and misdemeanor shoplifting; felony for the televisions and cellphone and misdemeanor for the alcohol. The total value of the items taken is approximately $1,225.
