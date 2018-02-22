Obituary: Billie Jean Johnson 1953-2018

Billie Jean Johnson, 64, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Feb. 14, 2018. She was born on June 29, 1953, in Olive Hill, Kentucky.

Billie Jean was preceded in death by her brother, Terry Loyd Tabor; and sister, Maxine Tabor.

She is survived by her husband, George Johnson of 47 years; sons, Larry Allan Johnson (Nicole) of Cornville, and Billy Loyd Johnson of Cottonwood; daughters, Patricia Ann Staggs (Robert) of Paulden, Arizona, Georgette Minton (Steve) of Prescott and Mandy Ann McRobie (Clarence) of Cornville; 20 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

There are no services planned.

