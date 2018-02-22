Obituary: Stephenie Carol McChesney 1968-2018

Stephenie Carol McChesney was born in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Nov. 1968, and passed away February 2018.
Stephenie is survived by parents, Judy Kline of Payson, Arizona, and Barry Cready (Diane) of Dunedin, Florida; as well as brother, David (Terri) of North Versailles, Pennsylvania.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for March 3 at Windmill Park in Cornville, Arizona.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
