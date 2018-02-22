YCSO seeks to identify skeletal remains found in remote area

On March 8, 2015, skeletal remains were located in a remote part of Yavapai County near Juniper Woods Ranch between Ash Fork and Drake.

“The remains have been determined to be a male, likely of Latino or mixed ancestry, however Asian or derived-Asian ancestries cannot be excluded definitively. The male’s estimated age is 21-46 years with greatest likelihood 25-35 years, and a height 5’5”-5’9” tall. The subject had dental restorations including multiple enamel pearls,” stated a news release from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

It is believed the subject had been deceased for up to one year at the time the remains were found.

A facial reconstruction was completed.

YCSO is seeking information regarding the identity of this person. Please contact Detective John McDormett at 928-777-7334 or you may leave information anonymously by calling Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232.