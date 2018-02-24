AARP Tax Aide offers no-cost service

VERDE VALLEY – Each tax season, AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide volunteers offer no-cost tax preparation and e-filing services for taxpayers of all ages.

With four Verde Valley locations – including Cottonwood, Sedona and two in Camp Verde – the service is available to anyone. You don’t have to be a senior citizen or an AARP member to utilize this service, says Bruce George, a Tax-Aide volunteer at the Camp Verde Senior Center.

“Low income tax payers and the elderly are our priority, but we welcome all clients,” George says.

And “several Creekers volunteer” at the Camp Verde Senior Center,” says Janet Aniol of the Beaver Creek eNews.

Tax-Aide volunteers encourage potential clients to schedule an appointment to have their taxes done by a trained volunteer. All clients should bring the following to their appointment:

-Proof of identification (photo ID);

-Social Security cards for all persons included on the return;

-Birth dates for all persons included on the return;

-Wage and earning, pension or other retirement income statements (Forms W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc) from all employers/payers;

-Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099-INT and -DIV);

-Brokerage statements;

-Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received;

-A blank check for proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit;

-Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identifying number, such as Social Security number or business Employer Identification number;

-Forms 1095-A, B or C, Affordable Health Care statements;

-Tax Records envelope with this year’s federal and state returns and other tax documents.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide’s three Verde Valley locations are:

Camp Verde Senior Center, located at 263 W. Maryvale Drive. Volunteers will prepare taxes Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8:15 a.m. until noon. Appointments are preferred. For more information or to set up an appointment, call (928) 567-6356.

Verde Valley Senior Citizens Center, located at 500 E. Cherry St. Volunteers will prepare taxes Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Appointments are required. For more information or to set up an appointment, call (928) 634-5450.

Sedona Public Library, located at 3250 White Bear Road. Volunteers will prepare taxes Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Walk-in appointments only.

Camp Verde Community Library, located at 130 Black Bridge Road, will make room for AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers as they provide service Thursdays from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.aztax-aide.org/Pages/Sites.html.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers can prepare:

-1040 with Schedules A, B and D

-Schedule C if no employees, no inventory, no losses or depreciation or expenses for business use of home, etc.

-Schedule EIC and EIC worksheets

-1099-MISC (box 7 nonemployee compensation is reported on Schedule C/CEZ)

-1099-MISC (box 1 or 2 – rents, royalties, reported on Schedule E with no expenses, depreciation)

-1099-MISC (box 3 other income is reported on 1040 Line 21)

-1040 ES (estimated payments)

-2441 (Child and Dependent Care)

-5405 (Repayment of FTHBC)

-8283, Section A, Part 1 – noncash contributions to charity exceed $500 but are less than $5,000

-8606 (Nondeductible IRA) Part 1

-8880 (Qualified Savings Credit)

-8812 (Additional Child Tax Credit)

-8863 (Education Credits)

-8949 (Sale or Disposition of Assets)

-9465 (Installment Agreement)

-8379 (Injured Spouse)

-1040X (Amended Returns, if trained in the tax year being amended)

-Schedule K-1 that provides information only for interest, dividends and capital gain distributions and royalties (Schedule B, D, E)

Cancellation of Mortgage Debt – (1099-A and/or 1099-C and Form 982, if extended, trained and certified* (ask for details)

-Health Savings Accounts – 1099SA and Form 8889, if trained and certified* (ask for details)

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers cannot prepare:

-Schedule C (Business Profit and Loss) if a loss or if expenses exceed $25,000

-Complicated Schedule D without proper paperwork (Capital Gains and Losses)

-Schedule E (Rental Property) with expenses including depreciation (ask about exceptions)

-Schedule F (Farm Income)

-2106 (Employee Business Expenses)

-3903 (Moving Expenses)

-8615 (Minor’s Investment Income)

-Portions of Schedule A and B that are not included in AARP Foundation Tax Aide Training (ask for details)

-Schedule K-1 that involves depreciation or deductible expenses

-Other rental income or business income