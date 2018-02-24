Commentary: It's time for enhanced accountability for Arizona charter schools

The following commentary is the opinion of the author and not the opinion of The Villager/Verde Valley Newspapers, Inc.

This is an opinion about some of the educational issues in the state of Arizona and how they affect taxpayers.

The state of Arizona is a strong supporter of school choice. But did you know that many of the AZ legislators who make the decisions about our school systems have paid positions or are financial partners in charter or private schools?

I feel strongly that any educational institution that receives tax dollars (which is currently public and charter schools but possibly private schools in future) should be directly answerable to the voters/taxpayers.

Our public schools are accountable through locally elected school boards. Our charter schools are not accountable in the same way; they answer to the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools, which does not require strong accountability, including detailed financial reporting.

The state board has 11 members and only one, the Superintendent for Education, is elected by the taxpayer. You may have heard the most recent abuse by a school claiming (and getting paid for) about 500 students when it only had about 100. Some charter schools are legitimate, but others are for-profit companies with very high administrative costs. Still others are out and out frauds.

Here are some more examples of the differences between public schools and charters. The charter school facilities (which can be purchased with taxpayer dollars) are not owned by the taxpayer. Public schools have to take all students, regardless of needs. Charter schools seldom accept difficult (e.g. more expensive) students, yet they get the same per student funding. This compounds the challenges left to the public schools. Public school teachers must be certified; charter teachers don’t (and often aren’t). I encourage all taxpayers to become better informed about how charter schools are using (and sometimes abusing) your educational tax dollars. One resource is Arizonians for Charter School Accountability, on the web at www.azcsa.org.

Carolyn Fisher is the Director, Sedona Literacy Center; member of the Sedona-Oak Creek Unified School District Strategic Plan Development Team; and member of Big Park Community School Site Council