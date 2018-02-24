Early start for Sedona Village Business Assn. 'Light Up the Village'

The holidays may be over but the Sedona Village Business Association (SVBA) wants you to know it’s not too early to fire up your imaginative ideas for this November’s “Light Up The Village.”



Did you notice the beautiful lights adorning the Village this past Holiday Season? The first annual SVBA “Light Up the Village” (with prizes for the winners!) was a great success. SVBA is grateful to all of the businesses that contributed to the first annual “Light Up the Village” contest: Ace Hardware, Coldwell Banker, Holiday Inn Express, Plaza Del Sol, Rocky Road Ice Cream, Sedona Digs and The Collective/Vista Hall.

It was a difficult deciding on the “Light Up the Village” winners, but here they are: First place went to Ace Hardware who built their own cacti and candy cane. As first place winners, they received a plaque and $50 dining credit! Second place went to Rocky Road Ice Cream, decorated like a Candy Land, and they received a $40 dining credit. Third place went to Coldwell Banker who received a $30 dining credit. Congratulations to all of the winners! We look forward to seeing the creativity that will “Light up the Village” this November, with more great prizes for the business winners.

Serving Village area businesses since 1997, the SVBA is an active membership-based organization dedicated to the primary goal of promoting local business growth by providing support, resources, and networking opportunities to all types and sizes of businesses in the Village. SVBA also serves residents and those looking to relocate to the Sedona Village area.

Members include restaurants, lodging properties, financial services, retail, charitable organizations, recreation outfits, medical, entertainment, various consulting services and more.

SVBA meet the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 4pm at the Hilton. Meetings are open to both members and guests. For more information. sedonavillagebusinessassociation.org