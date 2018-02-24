Festive open house offered by Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock

Red Rock Trails Fund officers Dan Blaettler (left) and Paul Sullivan (right) hand out raffle tickets to Villagers Jacqueline Vaughn and Bob Easton as they enter Hilton Resort's Party on the Porch. Raffle tickets were complimentary but a Red Rock Trails Fund jar was on the raffle-ticket table so guests could donate. All donations went 100% to the Fund. The Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock threw open their doors and their porch for a wonderful and generous open house event on Feb. 15, introducing Villagers and visitors alike to the hotel’s renovated Shadowrock restaurant, now featuring an oversized bar and expansive patio. Guests enjoyed complimentary beer & cocktails with light bites like burger sliders, flatbread pizza, fruit kabobs and more. There was live music, games and raffle prizes like Pink Jeep Tours & Spa treatments. The party & raffle tickets were free but guests donated more than $1100 to the Red Rock Trails Fund, which partners with the U.S. Forest Service to maintain and enhance Sedona area hiking and biking trails. Red Rock Trails Fund officers Dan Blaettler (left) and Paul Sullivan (right) hand out raffle tickets to Villagers Jacqueline Vaughn and Bob Easton as they enter Hilton Resort's Party on the Porch. Raffle tickets were complimentary but a Red Rock Trails Fund jar was on the raffle-ticket table so guests could donate. All donations went 100% to the Fund. Photos by Lynne Sullivan