Good news and not such good news

Come on out and join us for a STEM night event for students and parents on March 8th from 5-6:30. Students will display some of the concepts students have learned in different grade levels and their applications.

Big Park Community School is thriving! Students are happy and growing into the Primary Years Program (IB) curriculum. Teachers continue instruction that supports students developing thinking skills, learning how to learn and making connections across subjects.



Their current units include: Our “Farm to Table” in preschool. (Yes, we have the only IB preschool in the state of Arizona!); Kindergarten is looking at how people influence states of matter; First grade is studying how we can Share the Planet by being responsible and taking care of our oceans. Second graders are working on a study of mammals; Third grade students are studying how different cultures express themselves. Some of our 4th graders are solving the Puzzle of Sustainability, 4th-5th graders are making electrical circuits that power alarms, as well as deconstructing solutions in their study of How the World Works, and 6th graders are moving from a study of Ancient Civilizations into one of Sustainability.



We are looking at creative ways to fund Spanish instruction and for a Coordinator for the IB program.



Following spring break, we are offering a number of after school opportunities. In addition to instrumental music, strings, chorus and tutoring, students will be able to participate in developmental baseball/softball, track and dance. We are offering a course in Parenting With Love and Logic, open to all parents. We have a vibrant volunteer force helping students with literacy and now keyboarding skills on their new Chromebooks.



The “not such good news” is the district budget. Due to declining enrollment district-wide and the very poor state funding in Arizona, sustaining the schools is getting more and more difficult. The administrators, staff and board members will be meeting regularly over the near future to come up with solutions. Governor Ducey has proposed help of about $17/child. This is not enough for a positive impact.

Some proposed solutions include establishing a private foundation for education in Sedona, supporting the Override, (up for a vote in November), and encouraging everone you know to vote in support of education on the November 2018 election.We continue to need your support.