Oakcreek Country Club: 50 years old and going strong

The Village of Oak Creek is fortunate to have one of the best golf courses in northern Arizona.



The world-famous golf-course architects, Robert Trent Jones and Robert Trent Jones Jr, designed Oakcreek Country Club. The first nine holes were completed in 1968, and play commenced with an exhibition match between noted golfers Miller Barber and Bob Rosburg. Robert Trent Jones Sr. is said to have designed the front nine and Junior the back nine, which was finished for play in 1971. In 1972 the Arizona Open was played on our new course. The Oakcreek Country Club has hosted many top professional and amateur events over its 50-year history, including the Sedona Open. Many awards have also been bestowed on the club, one being the top destination Golf Course in northern Arizona by Golf Advisor.



The Club has active men’s and women’s golf associations, along with numerous other groups that cater to one’s competitive nature or to people that just want to have fun. Membership at Oakcreek is one of the best bargains in the country. My former golf club fourteen years ago had an initiation fee of $40,000 and dues for the year were over $10,000! Oakcreek’s initiation fee is a onetime $2,500, and a full single membership for the year is $3,200. Family membership is $4,800 for a year. For the condition, quality of the golf course and the friendly professional service provided by the staff, this is a great deal.



Oakcreek Country Club also offers Seasonal 6 month memberships with half-initiation fees. Our Twilight Membership is $1,800 for a single and $2,950 for a family with no initiation fee. This allows unlimited golf after 1:00 pm and limitless use of the practice range. This year we have added a Corporate membership, as well as memberships for Law enforcement, Military, Firefighters and ETM’s. Corporate membership includes up to four designated employees. Cost is $5,200 per year with no initiation fee and is a full membership with all the full benefits along with the driving range, advanced tee times, golf shop discounts and guest-fee privileges. Another new membership category, available to First Responders, is called our Hero membership. For $1,500 a year, or installments of $125 a month, this allows unlimited play after 1:00 pm and has the same benefits as the Twilight membership. For more information about any of these membership options, please call Heather Risk, our LPGA head golf professional, at 928 294-1660.

Property owners within the Village of Oakcreek Association are entitled to a special greens fee: 18 holes for $60 plus tax. Residents of Yavapai County pay $65 plus tax. The regular 18 hole outside greens fee during prime hours is $104 plus tax.

If you are interested in more information, please drop by the golf shop, and one our staff will be glad to familiarize you with what Oakcreek Country Club has to offer. I think it’s the best golf membership deal in the country!