Obituary: Linda L. Pogany 1939-2018

Linda L. Pogany, 78, born Aug. 28, 1939, in Leoma, Tennessee, passed away Feb. 10, 2018, in Cottonwood, Arizona.

A memorial service will be held on Friday,March 2, 2018, at Clarkdale Baptist Church, 1051 AZ-89A, Clarkdale, Arizona, at 11 a.m.

Bueler Funeral Home handled arrangements. buelerfuneralhome.com