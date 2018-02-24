Sedona Schnebly featured at KSB’s March 14 'Preserving the Wonder' speaker series

Wednesday, March 14th, join Keep Sedona Beautiful (KSB) for an intimate glimpse into the life of our city’s founding mother as part of KSB’s popular Speaker Series. Free to members, residents and visitors, all are welcome to join KSB at 5:30 p.m. at its historic Pushmataha Center on 360 Brewer Road; the evening will include complimentary appetizers donated by El Rincon Restaurante Mexicano and refreshments provided by KSB.

Lisa Schnebly Heidinger has recreated her great-grandmother’s journal from interviews of Sedona Schnebly’s adult children and researching census records and family archives. Reading excerpts from “The Journal of Sedona Schnebly,” Lisa breathes life into a deeply reserved person whose independence and faith informed her decisions. This is decades of work skillfully woven into a story that answers hundreds of questions about Sedona’s founding mother.

KSB’s monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series is held the 2nd Wednesday of each month, September through May. It focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region. KSB is a nonprofit stewardship organization that is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area. For more information, visit www.keepsedonabeautiful.org or call 928.282.4938.