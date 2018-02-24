Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival returns March 17-18

Camp Verde Promotions hosts the 18th Annual Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival on March 17-18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The festival is comprised of four partnering organizations that celebrate Camp Verde’s spring harvest and heritage with the following signature events: 1) Pecan and Wine Festival, 2) Verde River Runoff, 3) Verde Valley Archaeology Fair, and 4) Fort Verde State Historic Park activities.

Pecan and Wine Festival

Come out to the Ramada and Community Field for $15 wine tastings. Sample wines from Clear Creek Vineyard & Winery, Salt Mine Wine, Winery 101, Pillsbury Winery, Arizona Stronghold, Page Springs Cellars, Oak Creek Vineyards, Alcantara Vineyards, Caduceus Cellars, Four Eight Wine Works, and Merkin Vineyards. For those who prefer beer, there will be a Budweiser Beer Garden hosted by the Verde Valley Rangers. Enjoy live music throughout the event, such as by the popular Reckless Band, formerly known as the Cheap Sunglasses.

Food vendors will include hot dogs, kettle corn, barbeque, hot pastrami, chimney cakes, and all manner of pecan goodies. Visit the Cook Shack to take home a home-baked pecan pie from by the Questors and Udderly Divine.

Enter the Homemade Pecan Pie Contest at the Ramada on Sunday at 11 a.m. Pies will be judged on: overall appearance, taste, creativity, and use of local ingredients. Submit list of ingredients with pie (not the recipe) in case of allergies. Entries must be delivered by 9:00 a.m. to the Ramada. Minimum of 10 entries required by March 1st. Call 928-301-0922 to register.

Verde River Runoff

It is time to dust off the kayaks for the 6th Annual Verde River Runoff, featuring a 10-mile race. Boaters ages 12 and up can compete with kayaks, canoes, or paddle boards and win prizes for various categories. There will also be a 5-mile Fun Float for those just wanting to enjoy the ride. All proceeds go to conservation efforts for the Verde River through Friends of the Verde River Greenway. The Friends of the Verde River Greenway is a non-profit organization that works collaboratively to restore habitat, sustain flows, and promote community stewardship to support a healthy Verde River system.

Verde Valley Archaeology Fair

The Verde Valley Archaeology Fair, hosted by the Verde Valley Archaeology Center, will feature guest lectures on the topics: ritual racetracks, ancient irrigation systems, rock art, and the Mesa Verde Region.

The 2018 International Archaeology Film Festival will be showing a film each day, including Out of the Mayan Tombs and Mount Nemrud: The Throne of the Gods.

The Paul Dyck Celebration of Archaeology in Art will be the largest indoor art show in the Sedona Verde Valley. This exhibit will be showcase pieces that draw inspiration from the Verde Valley’s past, and there is still room for new submissions.

All archaeology events will be held at 395 Main Street: Room 204 and the Community Gym. The Verde Valley Archaeology Center is a non-profit Arizona corporation dedicated to the care, management, and use of archaeological artifacts found throughout the Verde Valley. Contact them at (928) 567-0066 or Center@VerdeValleyArchaeology.org.

Fort Verde State Historic Park

Cheer on the Arizona Territories Vintage Baseball League on Saturday at Fort Verde State Historic Park. Learn about the history of the Fort and check out the presentation by Park Ranger Specialist Bob Erb on Ancient Native American Technology. Tickets are $7 for adults, $4 for youth 7 - 13 years old, and children 6 and under are free. Contact the park at (928) 567-3275 or AzStateParks.com.

Find details about any of these events at CampVerdePromotions.org/PecanWine. Sign up online to volunteer for event setup or gatekeeping.

Camp Verde Promotions is a non-profit organization of dedicated volunteers, who keep alive the proud annual traditions of Cornfest, Fort Verde Days, and the Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival. For questions contact (928) 399-0922 or Questions@CampVerdePromotions.org.