Technicolor Sedona: Clark Sheppard's paintings a color collage of Southwest

“I've been living my dream in Sedona since 2004, “ exclaims Clark Sheppard, whose whimsical interpretations of Sedona and the Southwest light up homes, hotels, galleries and even a collection of former President George W. Bush who purchased the award-winning “Patriotic Longhorns.”

Shep (he acquired the nickname while serving in the Army in Germany) later added the Mc in front of his nickname in homage to the artist Thomas McKnight who had a significant influence on his pallet.

McShep's paintings sing out the primary colors of nature in brilliant, high definition hues of yellow, blue and red – a deliberate statement of unabashed colors of joy.

“The feel of my work is much inspired by the unique and magical beauty of Sedona. Coupled with my gratitude for living in this remarkable place is my desire to create from a conscious awareness of and a profound appreciation of nature's beauty.”



Sheppard is a New Jersey native and played opposite Susan Sarandon in his junior/senior high school plays before entering the entertainment business doing print and television commercials.



He came to painting through an evening course for adults in New Jersey in 1990. When Gordon Haas, an accomplished artist, saw Shep's early work, he encouraged the newcomer to prove that dabbling could be transformed into passionate creations of color and style. McShep paints in watercolor, acrylic, oil and more recently, metal art where the depth of color saturation is perfect for his artistic interpretations.

A tennis player, Clark Sheppard is engaged to Debra Emmanuelle who is an energy healer and Hospice Chaplain. Look for his work locally at Sound Bites Grill, Alma de Sedona B & B, The Village Gallery and at Goulding's Lodge in Monument Valley. Most recently he has licensed his oil painting “Creekside Cathedral” to Warner Bros. Entertainment. Follow him on Facebook at McShep Art Studio, www.facebook.com/clark.sheppard.5.