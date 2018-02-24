Touring the Cactus League: a guide to Spring Training

While the weather still may be frightful, spring has sprung, well at least according to Major League Baseball.

Spring training has started, with 15 teams playing across the Phoenix Area. Since it can get complicated, here’s a little guide to the Cactus League.

Remember just because your team plays in Scottsdale or Surprise, doesn’t mean you have to go there to watch them, you can pick a site that’s easier to get to or cheaper. For example, the Cubs’ stadium charges as much as $14 for parking (for RVs and buses) but some offer free parking and at Scottsdale Stadium you can park in a garage for free.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Stadium: Salt River Fields

Location: Scottsdale

Parking: $5

Autographs: sections 101-104 and 120-123 up to 40 minutes prior to game time, or until the end of batting practice, whichever comes first.

Fun fact: kids can run the bases after games on Sundays.

Chicago Cubs

Stadium: Sloan Park

Location: Mesa

Parking: $10 (reserved), $5 (general)

Autographs: Players and coaches may sign autographs up until 30 minutes prior to the game. Players may sign in their dedicated walkway from the ballpark to their clubhouse, outside of the Home Plate Gate.

Fun fact: Other than a one year hiatus in 1966, the Cubs have spring trained in Arizona since 1952.

Chicago White Sox

Stadium: Camelback Ranch

Location: Phoenix

Parking: Free

Autographs: Fans can get autographs before the game on the outfield side of both dugouts and in the lawn near the player tunnel entrances.

Fun fact: The White Sox have also spring trained in Tucson, Texas, California, Louisiana and Indiana.

Cincinnati Reds

Stadium: Goodyear Ballpark

Location: Goodyear

Parking: There are shuttles to take fans from the parking lot to the stadium

Autographs: Fans can get autographs at the practice fields during morning workouts or down the first and third baselines 15 to 20 minutes before games.

Fun fact: The Reds share a stadium with Ohio rival Cleveland.

Cleveland Indians

Stadium: Goodyear Ballpark

Location: Goodyear

Parking: There are shuttles to take fans from the parking lot to the stadium

Autographs: Fans can get autographs at the practice fields during morning workouts or down the first and third baselines 15 to 20 minutes before games.

Fun fact: The Indians are wrapping up spring training with a pair of games at the Diamondbacks’ regular season stadium, Chase Field.

Colorado Rockies

Stadium: Salt River Fields

Location: Scottsdale

Parking: $5

Autographs: sections 101-104 and 120-123 up to 40 minutes prior to game time, or until the end of batting practice, whichever comes first.

Fun fact: the Rockies’ spring training hat features a logo with the Colorado state flag combined with their familiar Rocky Mountain logo.

Kansas City Royals

Stadium: Surprise Recreation Campus

Location: Surprise

Parking: Free

Autographs: Surprise recommends fans come early and catch the players on the back practice fields during morning workouts. The Practice fields open to the public at 9:30 a.m.

Fun fact: the stadium features quotes from Babe Ruth, George Will, Bob Lemon, Bryant Gumbel, Red Smith and Humphrey Bogart.

Los Angeles Angels

Stadium: Tempe Diablo Stadium

Location: Tempe

Parking: There are lots east and west of the stadium and overflow parking at soccer fields west of the stadium.

Autographs: When gates open go to the 3rd base line.

Fun fact: Although the Angels play in Diablo Stadium and in Tempe, they are owned by UA alumnus Arte Moreno.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Stadium: Camelback Ranch

Location: Phoenix

Parking: Free

Autographs: Fans can get autographs before the game on the outfield side of both dugouts and in the lawn near the player tunnel entrances.

Fun fact: There is a mini-scoreboard resembling the Dodger Stadium Diamond Vision fans can see as they enter the Major League practice fields.

Milwaukee Brewers

Stadium: Maryvale Baseball Park

Location: Phoenix

Parking: $5

Autographs: Both visiting and home teams go through the tunnel in foul territory in right field.

Fun fact: The Brewers, even for the one year that they were the Seattle Pilots, have always spring trained in Arizona.

Oakland Athletics

Stadium: Hohokam Stadium

Location: Mesa

Parking: Mesa recommends arriving early to park near the stadium.

Autographs: You can get autographs after they finish batting practice.

Fun fact: The A’s spring trained at Hohokam for two years when the stadium opened in 1977 and then returned to a renovated Hohokam in 2015.

San Diego Padres

Stadium: Peoria Sports Complex

Location: Peoria

Parking: Exit off of the 101 Loop at Thunderbird Road, Union Hills Drive or 75th Avenue.

Autographs: Every player passes through “Autograph Alley” to reach the stadium field.

Fun fact: The Padres previously spring trained in Yuma.

San Francisco Giants

Stadium: Scottsdale Stadium

Location: Scottsdale

Parking: There is free parking garages near the stadium

Autographs: The best place is on the first base line.

Fun fact: The Giants have spring trained in Arizona every year since 1947, except for 1951, and the Phoenix Firebirds were their Triple-A affiliate from 1958 to 1997.

Seattle Mariners

Stadium: Peoria Sports Complex

Location: Peoria

Parking: Exit off of the 101 Loop at Thunderbird Road, Union Hills Drive or 75th Avenue.

Autographs: Every player passes through “Autograph Alley” to reach the stadium field.

Fun fact: Fans can bring their own food, but only factory-sealed water bottles and juice boxes are allowed.

Texas Rangers

Stadium: Surprise Recreation Campus

Location: Surprise

Parking: Free

Autographs: Surprise recommends fans come early and catch the players on the back practice fields during morning workouts. The Practice fields open to the public at 9:30 a.m.

Fun fact: The Rangers, originally the Washington Senators from 1961 to 1971, trained in Florida from 1961 to 2002.