Village People: Gosser’s World: music, bikes & respect

You can bump into Chris Gosser at Absolute Bikes, where he’s been employed for the past two years. He’ll likely be interacting with customers while he works.

Chris loves to talk ... and listen and learn. He is an intelligent, upbeat young man. With a smile and a story always at the surface and a positive word ready to be spoken, bring up a topic and he’s eager to discuss it.

Mention a subject and he seems to have knowledge on it. When listening, he really listens. He ponders the words he’s hearing rather than simply waiting for a chance to respond (of which so many of us are guilty).

Music is Chris’ great love. Most Friday nights after 9 you’ll find him singing karaoke at PJ’s Pub, where he’s known as Jaguar. His favorite song is the Beatle’s “Yellow Submarine.”

Born in Manhattan, NY, in foster care from an early age, Chris was adopted at 22 months by Sue and Wayne Gessner and moved to Broomall, PA, a suburb of Philly.

He remembers friends, T-ball, bike rides, summer visits to the family cabin (built by his grandpa) in the Poconos and his grandmother’s house in Jersey within blocks of the Atlantic Ocean.

His parents moved him and his brother Stephen to Sedona when Chris was 13, enrolling him at West Sedona School. That’s where he met Greg Aiken. Greg was more than just a great teacher; he became Chris’ friend. He also developed a love of music in Chris, especially for the Beatles ... and especially vocal music.

Chris went on to sing in various choirs and perform solos in talent competitions, including Elton John’s “Rocket Man” at Sedona Red Rock High School (where he graduated in 2003).

Chris has a condition known as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Like many other conditions, autism ranges across a broad spectrum, so in 2013, the APA grouped the various autism disorders together as ASD. “High-functioning autism,” a common term (not a medical term) is where Chris falls on that spectrum. However, he is not defined by autism. In fact, it’s really not a consideration for him as he moves through a full life.



He worked at Goodwill for 10 years before moving to his current job. Chris works three days a week, plays video games, attends church, enjoys watching DVD’s, loves music & riding his bike. He hopes to eventually live on his own.

Chris shared his thoughts on rudeness, “You’ll get a lot further in life if you treat people with respect.” He spoke freely, yet with deep emotion, about the bullying he’s experienced. He said it started when he was young and continued through high school, even into his adult years. There always seems to be that one person who makes it their mission to ridicule him, especially in front of others. That and his condition leave him struggling to deal with even good-natured teasing.



Chris advises (with a grin), “Do not tick off an autistic person. It will NOT end well.”

