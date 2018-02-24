Village/Big Park Food Neighbors Project needs you

The sun shone brightly in every way at the February 10th Yavapai Food Neighbors Village Collection, and our small town again made a BIG difference in feeding our local hungry. Every food bank, Meals on Wheels and youth pantry in VOC and Sedona was once again fully supplied!

We sometimes forget or can’t quite believe the statistics in our affluent community: 61 percent of kids at West Sedona School are designated “food-insecure, 49 percent at our Big Park School. A recent census ranked Yavapai County the 14th hungriest county in America. Think about it. We are a service-based economy here. What are the available jobs? And typically, do they pay wages that comfortably support families? We all know that many here, folks we depend on in our daily lives, must work several jobs and still find it hard to feed their families.

YOU can make a difference too by signing up for the Yavapai Food Neighbors Project to easily support your hungry neighbors by filling a green Project bag with healthy non-perishable food every-other month. That’s it! Your bag will be picked up at your door and taken to the Food Neighbors Collection site just six times a year!

You can be even a bigger hero by becoming a neighborhood coordinator. It’s easy, fun and important. Quick training is provided and a small amount of computer organization is required. Call Barb at 284-9090 with any questions or go to yavapaifoodneighborsproject.org for easy sign-up. You’ll feel proud to be making a real difference!