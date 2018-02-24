Women golfers look forward to 'fabulous' 2018

The Oakcreek Country Club Women’s Golf Association (OCCWGA) is off to a great start for 2018, with a new slate of officers elected during the December membership meeting. Also, being the organized women they are, the games and tournaments for the entire year are already set, as well as the fun luncheons and get-togethers. Officers are, from left to right in Row 1: Barbara Gordon (Vice President), Michelle Stoor (President), Sandy Bruns (Secretary), Dawn Bush (Tournament Chair and American Women’s Golf Association (AWGA) Representative. Row 2: Becky Rubin (Secretary & Webmaster), Julie Larson (Publicity), Kay Klein (Social), Sue Buffum (Co-Tournament), and Judi Forrest (Rules). Donna Cantello will again lead the OCCWGA Team Play activities, while Penny Fischer continues in the Handicap Chair position. Inter-club and Northern Arizona Women’s Golf Association responsibilities will be co-chaired by Lynn Winslow and Barb Gordon. As 2018 begins, the women’s 18-hole golf group is looking forward to a fabulous year of golf, encouraging great play and enduring friendships.
