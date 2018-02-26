Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour comes to Sedona

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is returning to Sedona. For the fourth year, the Sedona International Film Festival is bringing the spirit of outdoor adventure and mountain culture to red rock country. This year’s screenings feature the world’s best mountain sport, culture and environmental films, letting you experience the thrill and challenges of the mountain environments that inspire us all.



The Sedona tour stop has been expanded to two nights again this year: Tuesday, March 6 and Wednesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. Each night will feature a different program of films. Audience members can attend either one of the nights or get a package discount to attend both evenings.

The Banff Centre’s Banff Mountain Film Festival is the one of the most prestigious mountain festivals in the world. Hot on the heels of the festival held every fall in Banff, Alberta, the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road with stops planned in about 550 communities and 40 countries across the globe.

“Like every year, the Banff Mountain Film Festival brings exciting program to the screen, allowing everyone to experience these inspiring stories that drive us to keep exploring our world outside,” said Patrick Schweiss, director of the tour host Sedona Film Festival.

Traveling to exotic landscapes and remote cultures, and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports, the 2017/2018 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.

From approximately 400 films entered into the annual festival, award-winning films and audience favorites are among the films chosen to travel the globe.

Featured films on Tuesday, March 6 include:

Surf the Line: For The Flying Frenchies, thinking out of the box isn’t a choice – it’s a way of life.

Loved by All: The Story of Apa Sherpa: Apa Sherpa has climbed Mount Everest 21 times, but he wouldn’t wish this upon anybody. Having grown up in the remote Khumbu region of Nepal, Apa was forced to leave school and work as a porter at the age of 12. For Nepal’s rural people, the income earned as a high altitude porter conflicts with the dreams made possible only through education and knowledge.