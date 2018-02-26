New Movies Coming to theaters March 2

Death Wish

MGM

Director: Eli Roth

Writers: Joe Carnahan, Brian Garfield

Producers: Roger Birnbaum, Ilona Herzberg, et. al.

Cast: Bruce Willis, Elisabeth Shue, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jackie Saland, et. al.

Dr. Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis) is a surgeon who only sees the aftermath of his city’s violence as it’s rushed into his ER -until his wife (Elisabeth Shue) and college-age daughter (Camila Morrone) are viciously attacked in their suburban home. With the police overloaded with crimes, Paul, burning for revenge, hunts for his family’s assailants to deliver justice.

As the anonymous slayings of criminals grabs the media’s attention, the city wonders if this deadly avenger is a guardian angel...or a grim reaper. Fury and fate collide in the intense action-thriller Death Wish.

Rated R for strong bloody violence, and language throughout.

Red Sparrow

Twentieth Century Fox



Director: Francis Lawrence

Writers: Justin Haythe, Jason Matthews



Producers: Jenno Topping, Steven Zaillian, Peter Chernin, et al.

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton, Mary-Louise Parker, Julia Ubrankovics, et. al.

A young Russian intelligence officer is assigned to seduce a first-tour CIA agent who handles the CIA’s most sensitive penetration of Russian intelligence. The two young officers collide in a charged atmosphere of trade-craft, deception, and inevitably forbidden passion that threatens not just their lives but the lives of others as well.

Rated R for strong violence, torture, sexual content, language and some graphic nudity.

Souvenir

Strand Releasing

Director: Bavo Defurne

Writers: Bavo Defurne, Jacques Boon

Producers: Yves Verbraeken, et al.

Cast: Isabelle Huppert, Kévin Azaïs, Johan Leysen, et. al.

Because of the stupid life in a pâté-factory, former singer Laura falls in love with a colleague, a much younger boy and boxer, and after a small performance, a reenactment of her singing character, she tries to reenter the national song contest. In the beginning, Liliane’s monotonous, dull everyday life is shown. As a habit she reads a novel written by Marilyn French in the bus. In a following sequence, Jean and Liliane talk about ABBA. This is might be a reference to the ABBA song “The day before you came” about a woman telling the mundane details of her everyday-life of which reading Marilyn French is a part - until she meets - possibly - the love of her life.

They Remain

Paladin

Director: Philip Gelatt

Writers: Philip Gelatt, Laird Barron

Producers: Peter Askin, et al.

Cast: William Jackson Harper, Rebecca Henderson, et. al.

Two scientists who share a romantic history are tasked with investigating unnatural animal behaviour on the site of a Manson Family-style cult’s compound.

Foxtrot

Sony Pictures Classics

Director: Samuel Maoz

Writer: Samuel Maoz

Producers: Peter Askin, et al.

Cast: Lior Ashkenazi, Sarah Adler, Yonaton Shiray, Shira Haas, et. al.

A troubled family face the facts when something goes terribly wrong at their son’s desolate military post.

Rated R for some sexual content including graphic images, and brief drug use.