Camp Verde Adult Reading Program graduates three more students

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Adult Reading Program recently graduated Erica Hicks, Bibiana Herrera Cruz and Liping Wang, as each passed all of their tests and earned their GED.

All three of these students plan on attending Yavapai College in the near future, said CV Adult Reading Program Director Doug Watson.

Hicks will study Early Childhood Education, Cruz will earn her CNA, and Wang has enrolled in agriculture classes that will begin in spring 2019.

CVARP currently has several students who have passed one or more of the five tests required to earn their GED, and Watson says he expects “to have a few more graduates soon.”

A 501 (c) (3), the Camp Verde Adult Reading Program was formed in 1988 and “has assisted hundreds of local residents improve their quality of life,” Watson said. The main function of the program is to help adults earn their GED, as well as explore career options, and to help new English language learners and provide assistance in becoming a U.S. citizen.

They also offer computer technology and financial education classes.

CVARP is located in the Camp Verde library. The educational services are free of charge to any adults older than 16, and students may enroll at any time.

According to Watson, CVARP customizes assistance to each student’s needs to help them realize their individual goals.

For more information call 928-554-8398.

-- Bill Helm