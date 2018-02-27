Man ruled mentally competent in Fossil Creek murder case

CAMP VERDE – Francis Klettke has been ruled mentally competent to stand trial for the October 2016 murder of his father, Dale Klettke.

Klettke, 22, is charged with first-degree murder and abandonment of a dead body. Klettke’s father was found when Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased person on Fossil Creek Road, southeast of Camp Verde.

In court on Monday, co-council attorneys Renee Mendelsohn and Jared Hollis requested a 45-day continuance, citing the time it would take to meet with Klettke and gather information.

Prosecutor Michael Morrison told the court the State intends to get a plea offer on the table.

A pretrial conference/possible change of plea was scheduled for April 9.