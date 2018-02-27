Verde Valley Cyclists Coalition launches ‘Ride for Five Drive’

The Verde Valley Cyclists Coalition’s Ride for Five Membership/Fundraising Drive launches March 1 and runs through May 31 with special giveaways valued at over $9,500 to be awarded on June 8th.



These giveaways include:

• Choice of Stumpjumper Comp Carbon Mountain or Tarmac SL5 Expert Dura Ace Road Bike

• Carbon 41w 27.5 Whiskey Wheel Set with SRAM 900 Hubs

• Complete Rockford-Fosgate 600W Car Audio System

• Trip for (2) on any AZT Expeditions MTB Trip

• Trek 8.2 Dual Sport Hybrid Bicycle

• Hewlett Packard 250 Notebook PC with Intel Core i5 7200U/2.5 GHz processor

• Kali Interceptor Cycling Helmet (4)

• Camelbak Hydration Pack (2)

The Ride for Five Drive is raising funds to support construction of the Western Gateway Trail System in West Sedona scheduled for Fall 2018 and the VVCC’s Verde Valley Bikes for Kids Program, said VVCC President Marty Glinsky.

“All of the net raffle proceeds will support these two programs as chosen by ticket buyers,” added Glinsky.

“New and renewing members during the drive receive raffle entries and a 23-percent off coupon for one REI co-op item good at any REI in the United States and online,” said Kevin Adams VVCC Membership Committee Chair. “Getting to 500 members would make the VVCC one of the largest advocacy non-profits in the Verde Valley.”

Six Verde Valley bicycle shops -- Absolute Bikes, Bike & Bean, Over the Edge, Trail Sports, Trail Zen and the Verde Valley Bicycle Company -- are facilitating Ride for Five Drive raffle ticket sales.

To join the VVCC and/or purchase raffle tickets, please go to www.westerngatewaytrails.org where proceeds support new trails or www.verdevalleybikesforkids.org where proceeds support getting kids on bikes.

About Western Gateway Trail Building Project

Construction on the Western Gateway will begin in fall, 2018. This will be a sustainable 27-mile multiuse trail system on Coconino National Forest in the West Sedona area. The primary trailhead is accessed from the West Sedona Cultural Park, with northern access planned from Aerie Trailhead. Trail profiles and layout will create an environmentally protective and sustainable system. With a declining budget, the Forest Service depends on a collaborative trail creation approach and while volunteers will be used extensively, professional trail crews are essential for all project aspects necessitating the VVCC’s fundraising efforts.

About the VVCC Bikes-for-Kids Program

The Bikes-for-Kids Program focuses on giving kids in grades 3-8, participating in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), bicycles, helmets, and active lifestyle encouragement. The Program works with West Sedona and Cottonwood Elementary Schools by providing the schools’ mountain bike clubs with funds for new bike purchases and repairs of the clubsâ€™ bike fleets. The Program also provides new bikes to as many kids without bikes, as funds permit, who throughout the school year, exceed normal expectations for grades, behavior, attendance, and citizenship at Bike Rodeos held at these schools each spring. The VVCC plans to expand the Program to other Verde Valley schools in the 2018-2109 academic year.

The Verde Valley Cyclists Coalition works to improve the bicycling environment and quality of life in the Verde Valley. As an IRS recognized 501(c)(3), all donations to the VVCC are fully tax deductible.