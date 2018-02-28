Man dies after being struck by bucket of a backhoe

RIMROCK -- A 48-year-old Camp Verde man died Tuesday from injuries received after being struck by the bucket of a backhoe, according to Eric Strauss, battalion chief for the Copper Canyon Fire & Medical Authority.

Strauss said Copper Canyon emergency crews, Guardian Air Angel 3 medical helicopter and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 1500 block of East Solar Place in Rimrock at 10:56 a.m. Tuesday for the pedestrian-versus-backhoe rescue assignment.

While en route to the incident, emergency crews put Guardian Air Angel 3 on standby.

YCSO deputies spoke with the backhoe operator who stated he was in the process of digging out a footing along the wall of a building under construction.

Danny Ray Parsley was using a shovel to move dirt in the vicinity of the digging operation.

“When the operator extended the backhoe and attempted to dig, the entire backhoe slid forward. The left outrigger (support arm used to stabilize the tractor) was up in the air and pushed Parsley, who was between the backhoe and the wall, against the wall. The outrigger pinned Parsley, crushing his abdomen area,” said YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn in a news release.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found the victim lying on the ground in critical condition. Witnesses said he had been hit by the bucket on a backhoe and was pinned for a brief time against a block wall.

When YCSO deputies arrived, paramedics were in the process of preparing the man for transportation by ground ambulance to the Verde Valley Medical Center.

Around 12:30 p.m., Parsley was pronounced deceased, said D’Evelyn.

The Medical Examiner report is pending to determine exact cause and manner of death. YCSO detectives are currently investigating the circumstances that led to Parsley’s death.