Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Feb. 28, 2018

I have always loved the work of Ansel Adams … he took remarkable shots and then he converted them into his art through advanced techniques he employed in the dark room. As Ansel said, “Dodging and burning are steps to take care of mistakes God made in establishing tonal relationships.” And “We must remember that a photograph can hold as much as we put into it, and no one has ever approached the full possibilities of the medium.”

If Ansel were alive today he would likely be the premier guru in the use of Photoshop, the darkroom of the digital age …

So, before I tire you with Blue Bird shots, which I left alone today, I downloaded the shots I took on my flight Sunday evening and decided to do something different with them; rather than go straight photographic image, I decided to have some fun with them and create a place for myself that I could go to and dream on all that has been and all that will be. A contemplative place, protected from the noisy confusion of life and what we accept as reality … where we find ourselves and understand the mysteries of life.

I hope you enjoy it as much as I did creating it … I did start with a wonderful photograph and ended up with my minds vision or as I say, through the lens, eyes and mind of Ted Grussing.

Have a beautiful day … time to wrap it for now … the plan is to wake up later this morning … to find myself breathing and anticipating a lot of espresso … and chocolate.

Smiling

Ted

But from the brooding beauty of the night, and daily dancing shafts of golden sun …

The mystery and wonder of the world … that play the soundless music of the soul

And fill the heart with memory’s olden dreams … From these will come at last your faith in God.

Max Ehrmann