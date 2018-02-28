Snow falls in Verde Valley

VERDE VALLEY – Jerome residents woke up to 2.5 inches of snow Wednesday morning, according to Brian Klimowski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Rain and precipitation data is still coming in for Cottonwood, Camp Verde, and Sedona.

Flagstaff reported between 6 and 9 inches of snow during last night’s storm, and accumulation is expected to stop Wednesday morning.

There will be a little bit of accumulation in the morning for the Verde Valley, but sunny skies are expected Wednesday afternoon.

Klimowski said there are no flood threats from this storm’s rain and snow.

Yavapai County Flood Control confirmed that they are not anticipating any flood risks.

The next system is expected to move into the area Saturday night or Sunday morning, with snow expected at elevations above 3,500 feet, according to the NWS.