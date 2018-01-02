Coconino Forest announces 2018 free days

The Red Rock Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest will waive fees associated with many recreation sites and amenities on New Year’s Day and for 11 other special occasions throughout 2018.

As part of this nationwide event, fees will be waived for all Red Rock Pass Fee Program sites including Palatki, Honanki, V Bar V Cultural sites, and multiple trailheads.

Areas not included in the fee waiver program are campgrounds and recreation sites managed under concession contract, including West Fork (Call O’ the Canyon), Grasshopper Point, Crescent Moon Ranch and Beaver Creek day-use area.

In addition to the fee-free days recognized nationally, the district has incorporated additional days into their local fee waiver program for 2018, which include:

• Jan. 13-15: Martin Luther King Jr weekend -- specific to RRRD only

• Feb. 17-19: Presidents Day weekend -- specific to RRRD only

• May 26-28: Memorial Day weekend -- specific to RRRD only

• June 9: National Get Outdoors Day -- nationwide

• July 4: Wednesday, Fourth of July day -- specific to RRRD only

• Sept. 1-3: Labor Day weekend -- specific to RRRD only

• Sept. 29: Saturday, National Public Lands Day -- nationwide

• Oct. 6-8: Columbus Day weekend -- specific to RRRD only

• Nov. 10-12: Veteran’s Day -- nationwide/but the weekend is specific to RRRD only

• Nov. 22: Thursday, Thanksgiving Day -- specific to RRRD only

• Dec. 25: Tuesday, Christmas Day -- specific to RRRD only

For more information about fee free days on the Red Rock Ranger District, contact the Red Rock Visitor Center at 928-203-2900.