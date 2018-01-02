Collective rings in the new year

The New Year kicks off with The Collective Sedona’s free monthly Second Saturday Art Walk on January 13th from 5-8 p.m.

Visitors can expect an evening of live music, wine and appetizers, art on display and for sale, plus interactive vendors and a raffle with fabulous prizes.

This event will feature a special musical performance by Meadowlark. Meadowlark’s skillful combination of a single guitar and solo flute produces captivating, organic music that is as distinctive in sound as it is diverse in scope.

There is a wonderful chemistry between guitarist Rick Cyge and flutist Lynn Trombetta and listeners are amazed to learn the peaceful, soothing, ethereal, richly layered music that is their signature sound created by only two musicians. Performing on flute, Irish whistles, mandolin and guitar, Rick Cyge and Lynn Trombetta as Meadowlark create an uplifting, instrumental voyage inspired by the beauty of natural places throughout the desert southwest.

Meadowlark’s CDs will be available at the event.

On Friday night, January 26th from 5:30-9 p.m., the 3MKi Dinner-Show-Dance will take place in Vista Hall. Sponsored by the Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity, this outstanding musical show called “Baby Boomer Blast” will provide a great evening of dinner, drinks and dancing.

Dinner will be served, beginning at 5:30 pm and the 3MKi Band will take the stage at 6 pm playing tunes from the 50s, 60s and 70s.

A cash bar will be available. Prepay online and get a $2 discount per ticket with reserved seating (great for up to 10 people per table.)



Tickets may also be purchased at the door.



For more details and to sign up online, go to www.TheCollectiveSedona.com.

The Collective is located at 7000 SR 179 in Village of Oak Creek and features more than 31 shops, art and culture galleries, an open artist’s studio at Van Loenen’s Galleries and dining experiences that celebrate modern Sedona and honor its rich heritage.

For information, please call 928-255-0900 or visit www.TheCollectiveSedona.com.