Major steps taken toward becoming IB World School

2017 a fantastic year for Big Park Community School By KATIE CHORLTON Big Park Community School PTSA 2017 was a fantastic year at Big Park Community School – chalk full of new beginnings. Our Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) thanks everyone for your support of our neighborhood school. With your help, Big Park PTSA was able to contribute $24,000 to Big Park Community School last year – money that went directly into our classrooms. Thank you! We look forward to our continued partnership with the broader community, as we strive to support student success, while fostering growth of the whole child. Please contact Katie Chorlton at info@bigparkptsa.com or 970-209-0366 if you’d like to help with our advocacy, community building and/or fundraising efforts. We’re looking forward to several events in the spring and an important election coming up!

One of those things we are most proud of is our journey toward becoming and International Baccalaureate School. Our Candidacy as an IB School was a major accomplishment in 2017.



This allows us to continue on the path to full authorization as an IB World School, offering our students a great foundational education where they learn how to learn, think critically, communicate effectively and give back to the community.



Our One-to-One Chrome book initiative has taken off, beginning with the PTSA sponsored FUN RUN last spring and continuing with district support and a partnership with the Sedona Satellite Rotary, sponsors of our fall fundraising events, Tee Up Fore Big Park and A Glorious Night of Piano. We have almost achieved our goal of a one-to-one resource for extending student achievement.



Community engagement has been a third important accomplishment at Big Park. Community members have come to volunteer in classrooms, clean up the campus, adopt our Butterfly Garden, work in the Literacy Center, support student growth, and find ways to be here for their community school, whether it be financially or sharing knowledge and background for future planning.

We are participating in a Strategic Planning Process and need your help! A survey is available on the district website to give us feedback and help us plan for the future as we put together a plan for the next five years. Please help us out by sharing your insight and ideas with us.

