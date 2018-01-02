Village residents to receive KSB Awards of Excellence

Keep Sedona Beautiful (KSB) proudly announces the winners of its Awards of Excellence.

• Village of Oak Creek residents Darcy Hitchcock and Dale Graham for Building Design/Sustainability

• Village of Oak Creek residents Don and Jan Groves for Education/Community Service

• Bill Tonneson and the Courtyard Marriott for Landscaping

• CVS Pharmacy Sedona for Dark Sky Lighting

A regular event since KSB’s founding, the Awards of Excellence recognize community organizations, businesses and individuals whose activities have most contributed to the spirit of keeping Sedona beautiful.

In determining awardees, KSB gives special consideration to activities that conserve the environment and minimize the human footprint. These include innovations in environmentally sensitive buildings and landscaping, community service, and preservation of our dark skies.

Darcy Hitchcock and Dale Graham are being recognized for designing and building their residential home with sustainability and energy efficiency forefront in their plans, resulting in a “net zero” home, one that produces more electricity than they use over a year.

The Groves are being recognized for their exemplary work to reinvigorate the Big Park Community School by embarking on an ambitious project to implement the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program.

Winners will be honored at a special celebration on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at the KSB meeting room, 360 Brewer Road in Sedona. Space is limited and by reservation only. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. with the awards ceremony beginning at 4:00 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres and beverages will be served. There is no charge for this event, which will conclude by 6:00 p.m.

Reserve a place by contacting the KSB office by email at ksb@keepsedonabeautiful.org or by calling 928-282-4938. Please RSVP no later than January 15. A waiting list will be used to accommodate any late reservations.

A nonprofit organization founded in 1972, Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc., by acting through the stewardship of its members and volunteers, is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area. For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please call 928.282.4938, or visit www.keepsedonabeautiful.org.