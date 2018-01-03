2018 to be a year of change and growth

As we open a new calendar, I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! 2017 was an amazing year although filling the shoes of a supervisor with a 20-year service record has been no easy task. I couldn’t have done it without the support of our communities and all the hard working Yavapai County employees. Chip Davis did an amazing job and I am very proud to be able to continue representing the citizens of Yavapai County.

2018 promises to be a year of changes and growth for many of our communities. It will be an exciting time in Yavapai County. Supervisor Simmons will be taking over the reins as Chairman of the Board and I will be Vice-Chairman. We believe we can continue the great work of our previous Chairman Tom Thurman and help lead Yavapai County in a positive direction.



As always, being fiscally responsible is a priority, and as we begin this New Year we will be taking a hard look at the needs of the Verde Valley and all of Yavapai County while preparing for our next budget cycle.

In March we will be asking voters to renew the ¼-cent sales tax that funds the Yavapai County Jail System. The existing sales tax provides for nearly 50 percent of the funding needed to operate the jail.



The Board of Supervisors, Sheriff and other county criminal justice officials have worked together to reduce the jail population, cut jail-operating costs and increase efficiency in jail operations. Every year the Board of Supervisor reviews the jail district budget prior to adoption including cost drivers such as health care costs, contracted medical services, food etc. If we fail to renew the current ¼-cent sales tax, the expenses will be shifted to the County General Fund as well as cities and towns throughout our County. We hope that we can count on your support to renew this existing sales tax and support the law enforcement professionals that we all rely so heavily on.

While we look forward to 2018 with great optimism and hope, we enthusiastically look forward to working with you all to make Yavapai County a success. And please remember, if there is anything that we can help you with, just reach out and contact my office.

Thank you and have an exciting and successful 2018.