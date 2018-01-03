Annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Big Park School Jan. 18

The Big Park Community School PTSA (Parent Teacher Student Association) and The Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock are hosting Big Park’s Annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser in our school cafeteria on Thursday, January 18th from 5:30-7 p.m.
Get out of the kitchen and join us for a festive family evening at Big Park Community School! It’s going to be a night to remember – complete with door prizes, a bake sale and student artwork on display. Anthony Mazzella, Lauren Broekemier and Jake Payne – all professional musicians and parents of Big Park students, will top off the evening by treating us to live music during dinner.
Spaghetti Dinner tickets are $8/adult and $4/children 10 and under and can be purchased at the Big Park front desk or Clark’s Market. You may also purchase tickets at the event, but seating is limited, so be sure to come early! 25 West Saddlehorn Road, Sedona AZ 86351
Contact the Big Park front office at 204-6500 or email info@bigparkptsa.com to donate a door prize or bake sale item, or to volunteer for this or other events. As always, thank you for supporting our neighborhood school and our broader community.
