Big Park Council gets update on Sedona Vista Village project

At the December monthly meeting of the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council, the long-anticipated appearance of Marty Aronson, developer of the Sedona Vista Village (on the site of the former Sedona Village Factory Outlets), did not disappoint. Mr. Aronson made an informative half-hour presentation followed by a Q & A. The report was generally well received.

Mr. Aronson, who grew up in Wisconsin, moved to the Phoenix area as a young attorney to pursue his career and raise his family. They discovered Sedona when the children were young, and the Aronson family stayed at the same lodging in Oak Creek Canyon on many weekends over the years. Within the past several years the Aronson’s bought a home in Uptown Sedona in the shadow of the Secret Mountain Wilderness.

Continuing his work obligations in Phoenix and frequently heading out of town, Marty described to the Council audience the hundreds of times he drove past the Factory Outlet Mall, watching it slowly deteriorate. He finally made a decision to do something about it. From that idea the reality is progressing into the Sedona Vista Village, the future site of the area’s first Westin Hotel, Element by Westin, along with new dining and entertainment concepts to the area, and a variety of shopping options for Sedona and Village residents and visitors.



The Majestic Theatre & Speakeasy Supper Club are already open, as is Tuesday Morning in it’s new 12,000 square foot space in the middle building, along with The Kitchen Store, Verizon Wireless and Famous Footwear across the parking lot. New retailers and restaurants will be announced throughout 2017 and 2018.





The Speakeasy Supper Club has seating for 100 in its 1920’s theme dining room and outdoor back patio, and serves dinner and drinks on Wednesday – Sunday. Its main menu features steaks, seafood and flatbreads accompanied by a global wine selection.



The Las Vegas-styled Majestic Theater presents live comedy, concerts, variety shows and classic movies, with a professional sound and light system. More at majestic-speakeasy.com

After the approval of the 2018 Budget, the final item of business was election of Council officers to serve in 2018. Each year the Council members’ representatives must elect a President, Vice President, Secretary and Treasurer.



The Nominating Committee delivered its report at the November Council meeting which nominated the same officers to serve in 2018. The “new” officers who will assume their offices on January 1 are as follows:

• President -- Thomas Graham

• Vice President -- Marc Fuller

• Secretary -- Rebecca Miller

• Treasurer -- David Norton

2018 will be a busy year for the Council with the Sedona Vista Village under construction and the possibility of yet another group planning a new hotel in town. If you want to know what‘s happening in your Community, attend Council meetings on the 2nd Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. in Fire Station #3 in the Village. Better yet, get involved. The Council does good work and works together, and we try to have fun doing it.