Meet your Big Park Council representative: Rebecca Miller

Who do you represent on Big Park Council and what kind of member is it: RAM (Residential), BOA (Business Owner) or EIM Educational Institution)? Briefly describe its character or anything that makes it unique.

I represent Sedona Village Business Association (SVBA), which has about 40 members. I am the Vice President of the SVBA, which is a group of local business owners here in the Village who are interested in promoting their local business and community. The SVBA is a diverse and interactive association involved in education, networking and visibility. I strongly believe in participating within the community and this has allowed me to serve on the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council.

Current/Past Officers and Committee/Project Chairs, describe your title and responsibilities. What have been your most interesting challenges and successes with the Council?

As Secretary of the BPRCC, and just re-elected to serve in 2018, I feel that an important success has been building relationships and interactions with the many Representatives and Alternates of the Council membership. Community issues are always challenging and it’s rewarding to experience cooperative efforts.

Do you work full time, part time, retired or retired part time? I work full time as a financial advisor for Edward Jones in the Village of Oak Creek.

How many years have you lived in the Big Park/Village of Oak Creek area and from where did you come? What do you like best and least about living here?

I have been in the Village of Oak Creek for over six years. My family and I relocated here from North Carolina to be closer to family. I was born and raised in Flagstaff. I love this area! It's like living in a post card...nothing compares to the red rock scenery. I would love to see more local shopping opportunities!

What are your favorite pastimes, interests and/or community involvements?

I'm on the board of the Village Satellite Rotary Club and the Beaver Creek Kiwanis. I am an active supporter of the Walk to End Alzheimers through Edward Jones, a Corporate Sponsor. I used to have pastimes and interests, but now I am the mother of a 10 year old, so….

What is one of your proudest accomplishments and/or one of your most memorable experiences?

I was a Gold Level certified ballroom dance instructor and competitor, receiving several regional awards. But I am most proud of my “amateur couple” who won over 5 regional ballroom competitions. I believe the power of dance can be both creative and healing.

What has been your favorite or most valued work experience? Has the Council provided an opportunity for you to use your expertise?

My most valued work experience is helping people attain their dreams, whatever they may be. This requires building a relationship based on trust. WI’ve found working one on one with a client to accomplish their goals is similar in nature to working with a group, like SVBA or Big Park Council, towards a common objective.