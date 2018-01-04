Clarkdale-Jerome, Cottonwood schools look ahead to 2018

VERDE VALLEY – At Clarkdale-Jerome School District, Danny Brown is not the only one responsible for dealing with the state’s A-to-F grading system.

In his first year as superintendent, Brown says one of his challenges going into 2018 is to “begin to navigate the intricacies of the new accountability system.”

“Every student, every day, preparing for tomorrow” is the mantra at Clarkdale-Jerome, Brown says. But “What does that mean?” And “How do you get there?”

Brown says that for 2018, he would like to see the school’s community define “what our vision is about.”

“What does that mean and look like at CJS?” Brown asks. “What are we doing to meet that vision and how can we create that dialogue within the entire school community (such as parents, faculty, staff and the community) that helps us define our vision?

At the end of the day, Brown says it’s about “collectively find ways to help reach every student’s potential to help raise student achievement.”

Collaborative strategic plan at Mingus Union

At Mingus Union High School District, Superintendent Dr. Penny Hargrove says she looks forward to developing a collaborative strategic plan that focuses on “preparing our students for post-secondary college and/or careers.”

“We will continue to develop partnerships with businesses and community agencies to learn how we can better serve the community,” Dr. Hargrove also says.

Continuous improvement, added supports at Cottonwood-Oak Creek Continuous improvement and added supports are on the horizon for Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District in 2018, says Jamie Woodward, the district’s coordinator of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment.

Woodward projects that by the spring of 2018, the district’s leadership committees “will finalize their committee work, presenting recommendations for the 2018-2019 school year in April.”

The district’s administrative team would then prepare to implement the committees’ recommendations during the summer and fall of 2018.

