UA fires Rich Rod as it braces for lawsuit

On Tuesday night the University of Arizona announced that it fired head football coach Rich Rodriguez.

Although the Wildcats made it to the Foster Farms Bowl, they lost their last three games and finished 7-6. This week a former Rodriguez administrative assistant filed a lawsuit for $7.5 million alleging sexual misconduct by Rodriguez.

“We informed Head Football Coach Rich Rodriguez that we have terminated his employment effective immediately and will honor the separation terms of his contract. The decision is based on several factors, including the direction and climate of our football program,” said a letter from UA president Robert C. Robbins and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke.

According to the letter, the school hired a law firm to investigate allegations by the then former employee in October but she did not cooperate with the investigation and the school believed he was not a danger to a member of the community.

The investigation ended on December 28 however the athletic department did become concerned with the “direction and climate of the program” according to the letter.

Sports Illustrated reported that the UA will owe Rodriguez $6 million after he was terminated without cause.