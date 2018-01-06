Letter: MMA ride a success thanks to community volunteers

Editor:

Modified Motorcycle Association Verde Valley District held our Annual Frosty and Chilly Run on Monday January 1st. Since the weather was beautiful - nothing frosty about this year - we had over 130 riders sign up for the run and participate in this tradition. Riders rode from the American Legion Post 25 to the Cottonwood Fire Station on 6th street as a group.

Everyone enjoyed hearing the motorcycles roll into the fire station as a group. Then everyone was on their own to ride to Olde Sedona Grill, PJs Pub, Old Corral, The Chaparral and then back to the American Legion Post 25 for lunch, live music and a good time.

Everyone seemed to have a wonderful time bringing in the new year with a great ride thru the Verde Valley. We raised $3120 for the Cottonwood Firefighters Association.

A check was presented to Jeff Boyd with the Firefighters Association before the end party wrapped up. We can only hope weather next year is just as nice so we can continue to raise money for local charities.

Special thanks to everyone that came out to support and all the volunteers from American Legion Post 25 that helped cook and make this day possible. We couldn’t have done this without all the wonderful volunteers and friends.

Deb Althouse

MMA-VVD Secretary

