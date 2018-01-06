Obituary: Bernadette ‘Bernie’ Drouillard 1921-2017

Bernadette “Bernie” Drouillard, 96, of Cottonwood, passed away on December 22, 2017. She was born on March 13, 1921 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Bernie attended St. Cecile school in Riverside (now Windsor), Ontario.

Bernie volunteered for 10 plus years at both Clemenceau Museum, as a greeter, and at the Senior Center, working in the kitchen. Not a person to sit and be idle, she taught herself to crochet and began making afghans. Each year, around the holidays, she would donate the 20 - 25 afghans she had made to a person that would see that they would go to veterans. She did this for more than 15 years.

Bernie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ernest; sisters Louise Renaud, Rita Schwartz and Doris Cecile and brother Walter Cecile. She is survived by daughter Janet Batchelder; sister Doreen (nee Cecile) Sarver and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service with reception will be held at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Ave in Cottonwood on Sunday, January 14, 2018 from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Following the service at Westcott, Bernie will be sent home to Canada. There will be a memorial service for her at Families First in Amherstburg, Ontario. She will then be laid to rest next to her husband, Ernest.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.