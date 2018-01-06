Obituary: Betty Shantz Klassen

Betty Shantz Klassen died peacefully on October 23rd, 2017 at the age of 86.



Betty was born in Comins Township, Michigan to Ernest and Letha Shantz. She grew up in Fairview, Michigan and worked in her family’s creamery and restaurant businesses from a young age. These started her lifelong passion of cooking fabulous food and sharing it with others.



Betty was a true believer in education and received her Bachelor‘s in Social Work from Bluffton College, Ohio 1955. Once her children were in school she earned her Bachelor’s in Education from Kent State University in 1971 and a Master’s from Northern Arizona University in 1985. She was an educator for many years and her final gift was to donate her body to the medical program at The University of Arizona, in Tucson.

Betty and her husband Karl moved to Arizona from Ohio in 1980, making Clarkdale their home. She taught many years at Yavapai Community College in a position that gave her a great deal of joy and satisfaction.



She also served on the Clarkdale-Jerome School Board for many years.



They spent much time traveling the world and making new adventures.

Betty is survived by her husband Karl (married 61 years) and her four children Risa, Kurt, Ann, and Max, daughter in law Amy, 7 grandchildren and two siblings, Derril Shantz and Janis Zehr.

A memorial open house will be held Sunday, January 28th 1-4 pm at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse in Clarkdale, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.