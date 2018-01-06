Six candidates step up to serve on Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board

Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter received six letters of interest for the Cottonwood Oak Creek School District Governing Board vacancy, left by the resignation of Linda Walker, prior the deadline on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Mr. Carter is pleased with what appears to be six well-qualified candidates. The names and a brief description of the candidates follow:

Paul Anderson

• Resident of Cottonwood,

• Associate Arts, General Studies, Santa Barbara Community College

• Bachelor of Science, Sociology, California State University

• Master Arts, Community Education, California Lutheran University

• Retired, 30+ years’ experience as a teacher and assistant principal in California school districts, with collegiate teaching experience

• Member, Cottonwood Human Resources Advisory Committee

Mindy Bejarano

• Resident of Cottonwood,

• Bachelor of Science, Education, University of Phoenix,

• Currently, a cosmetologist with previous experience as a fine art gallery manager,

• Married and parent of children who attend COCSD schools,

• Member, Special Education Advisory Committee.

Sue Brown

• Resident of Cornville,

• Bachelor of Science, Physical Education, Southern Connecticut University,

• Master of Science, Science and Health, Southern Connecticut University,

• Retired, serving as a teacher for 30 years, including experience at the collegiate level, and a published author,

• Currently, a volunteer at Oak Creek School where she developed, help fund, and operates the Robotics Program,

• Affiliated with NASA for several years.

John Croslin

• Resident of Cottonwood,

• Bachelor of Science, Education, Northern Arizona University

• Master of Science, Vocational Education, Northern Arizona University,

• Retired, technology director, teacher and coach, Flagstaff Unified School District and Humboldt County, Nevada,

• United States Army Veteran, Medic

• Member, Cottonwood Park and Recreation Commission and Cottonwood City Trails Committee.

Neil Manzenberger

• Resident of Cornville,

• Bachelor of Arts, Music Education, Ball State University,

• Master of Science, Education, Ball State University,

• Retired, serving 22 years as a high school band director, 13 years at the K-6 level, 9 years as a music professor at Indiana University-Columbus, and completing his work as the Technology Integration Specialist for the Yavapai County Education Service Agency,

•Currently serves of the Board of Directors of the Yavapai Symphony Association, with former experience, on the Board of Director for the Yavapai County Educational technology Consortium, and the Board of Directors of AZTEA,

• United States Air Force Veteran.

Eric Marcus

• Resident of Cornville,

• Chief administrative officer of the NARBHA Institute,

• Former university instructor, University of Wisconsin, Parkside

• Bachelor of Arts, Mathematics, Occidental College

• Juris Doctor, Loyola Law School

• Elected as an Alderman (City Council Member) Racine, Wisconsin.

Mr. Carter will individually interview the candidates at the Cottonwood Oak Creek School District on Wednesday, January 10. He will also meet individually, in person or by phone, with each of the current District Board Members and administrators to receive their feedback on the candidates.

Superintendent Carter will meet with any member of the public that would like to comment about the candidates, the evening of the 10th, between 5 and 6:30 pm at the COCSD Governing Board meeting room at 1 N. Willard in Cottonwood.

For those who cannot attend during that time, Carter may also be reached by email at Tim.carter@yavapai.us or by cell phone at 928-925-6560.

Superintendent Carter plans to make a final decision and an announcement by Monday, January 15th. A swearing in ceremony will be scheduled as soon as possible following the selection.