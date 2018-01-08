The Sedona International Film Festival will present a one-night only special premiere of the award-winning new music documentary “Bob Dylan: Trouble No More” on Monday, Jan. 15 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Bob Dylan: Trouble No More” showcases Dylan’s creative and spiritual mindset during his gospel era, which encompassed three LPs: 1979’s Slow Train Coming, 1980’s Saved and 1981’s Shot of Love. The movie, which recently premiered at the New York Film Festival, includes rare and previously unseen footage captured at Dylan’s Toronto and Buffalo, New York concerts from late April and early May, 1980.

For the performances included in the film, the folk-rock icon’s backing band included keyboardists Spooner Oldham and Terry Young, Little Feat guitarist Fred Tackett, bassist Tim Drummond, drummer Jim Keltner and vocalists Clydie King, Gwen Evans, Mona Lisa Young, Regina McCrary and Mary Elizabeth Bridges.

Jennifer Lebeau directed the film, which features previously unseen footage of the band rehearsing. The film also features Michael Shannon.

“Bob Dylan: Trouble No More” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, Jan. 15 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.