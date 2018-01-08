Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Opera House’ premiere Jan. 13

The Sedona Inter-national Film Festival will join hundreds of theaters around the world to present a one-day only special premiere of “The Opera House” on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“The Opera House” -- a new film by multiple Emmy Award–winning documentary filmmaker Susan Froemke -- surveys a remarkable period of the Metropolitan Opera’s rich history and a time of great change for New York.

Drawing on rarely seen archival footage, stills, and recent interviews, the film chronicles the creation of the Met’s storied home of the last 50 years, against the backdrop of the artists, architects, and politicians who shaped the cultural life of New York City in the ’50s and ’60s.

Among the notable figures in the film are famed soprano Leontyne Price, who opened the new Met in 1966 in Samuel Barber’s Anthony and Cleopatra; Rudolf Bing, the Met’s imperious General Manager, who engineered the move from the old house to the new one; Robert Moses, the unstoppable city planner who bulldozed an entire neighborhood to make room for Lincoln Center; and Wallace Harrison, whose quest for architectural glory was never fully realized.

“The Opera House” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.