Sedona Gallery Association nominated for 2018 Arizona Governor’s Arts Award

The Sedona Gallery Association has been nominated for a 2018 Governor’s Arts Award. The awards recognize outstanding achievement and contributions to the Arizona arts community by Arizona artists, arts organizations, businesses, educators, and individuals.



The SGA is an affiliate group of the Sedona Chamber of Commerce and represents over 250 local artists. Comprised of the premiere galleries in Sedona, the SGA works collaboratively to ensure that art lovers and artist alike experience the best art environment imaginable.

Founded in 2002 the SGA members work together to cultivate the visual arts and cultural life of Sedona by supporting special art events, working with cultural and civic organizations, lobbying for the arts and encouraging strict ethical business practices.

The association provides a unified voice to advance standards of excellence and raise awareness to support a thriving arts environment throughout the community.



In addition to creating and sustaining 1st Friday in the Galleries, they have worked with the Chamber to create the Sedona Artwalk, been judges at the Sedona Arts Festival, help to preserve Sedona’s storied arts history and nurture their artists careers. The galleries act as an economic engine for both the city an individual artists.

The Governor’s Arts Awards are presented annually by Arizona Citizens for the Arts, in partnership with the Office of the Governor of Arizona to honor not only the creative talents of Arizona’s diverse arts and cultural community, but the passion of those who support the arts in Arizona’s schools and communities. Finalists will be announced on Tuesday, February 6.

For more information on the Sedona Gallery Association please visit www.SedonaGalleryAssociation.com where you can find a complete listing of galleries, events and a printable map to all locations. You can also find them on Facebook.