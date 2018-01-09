Jerome Fire District rescues injured mountain biker

JEROME – Jerome Fire District personnel came to the aid of a seriously injured mountain biker who was located approximate two miles down the Yeager Canyon Trail Monday afternoon.

Around 2:37 p.m., crews from six agencies, along with two helicopters were dispatched to the incident involving a 21-year-old male.

“Crews made their way down to the location of the patient with a stokes basket and other gear to help facilitate the rescue,” said Fire Chief Rusty Blair in a news release.

The on scene EMT determined that the best approach for extraction was via DPS Ranger helicopter for a short-haul, said Blair.

The patient was lifted and transported to a landing zone located next to the Methodist Church camp on Mingus Mountain off Forest Road 104. He was transferred to a waiting Guardian Air Angel 2 helicopter and transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center.