Obituary: Janice Pender 1952-2018

It is with great sadness that the family of Janice Pender announces her passing on January 5, 2018 at the age of 65 years. Janice will be lovingly remembered by her husband Lew of 36 years; her son Jason Pender; her six sisters Linda Kitchen (Dennis), Barbara Blanchard (Keith), Susan Russell, Phyllis Anderson (Norman), Betty Stephenson (Jim) and Pam Becker (Steve); her brother Dale Tudor; sisters-in-law Margie Stuart (Chuck) and Jackie Pender and father-in-law Jack Pender. Janice was the “favorite” aunt to 101 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Virginia Tudor.

Janice, of Camp Verde, was born on October 12, 1952 in Bakersfield, CA to Robert D. and Virginia M. Tudor. She attended ASU and NAU and received her Master’s. She worked as a school teacher for Phoenix and Camp Verde Unified Districts, coach, mentor and worked for the last 5 years with the Department of Education.

Janice was a pillar of her community and an advocate for teachers and children alike. She was respectful, kind and considerate to all and will be truly missed. If you knew Janice you loved her.

Celebration of Life will be held for Janice at Parkside Community Church, 401 Camp Lincoln Road in Camp Verde on Friday, January 12, 2018 at 1 pm.

Information provided by survivors.