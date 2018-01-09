Obituary: Lena Hale 1924-2017

Lena Hale was promoted to Glory on Dec. 25, 2017 in Camp Verde.

She was born May 21st, 1924, in St. Paul, Minnesota to Carl and Lora Ault.

She is survived by her husband of 75 years, John Hale, daughter, Karen Matthews, son, Chad Hale, brother, Vern Ault, half-sisters, Carla and Irene Fisher, half-brother, Don Ault, 2 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her parents and brothers, Ray and Loren Ault.

John and Lena worked for the Forest Service from 1962 till retirement in 1984.

Lena worked as a Lookout on Baker Butte for 22 years.

They retired in Cottonwood until relocating to Camp Verde in 2015.

Information provided by survivors.