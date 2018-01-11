Obituary: Tamara Ceil Ferguson 1959-2018

Tamara Ceil Ferguson, 58, of La Mirada, California passed away January 2, 2018 in Fullerton, California. She was born February 1, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio to Forest Wayne Ferguson and Gloria Lee Hampton. Tamara enjoyed her work as a Wildland/Forest Firefighter.

She loved music and being with her family and friends. She loved helping people and was an extremely beautiful, loving, caring and gentle soul. Our mother will be dearly missed. There are no words to describe our loss. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, best friend and peacemaker.

She was our only family who truly cared about her kids and her family. She was a very strong lady and will always hold a special place in all our hearts forever.

Mommy we all love you and will miss you forever.

Tamara is survived by her mother, Gloria Lee Hampton; her children, Tina Marie Ferguson, Todd Jeremy Spiller, Travis Lawrence Spiller and Teria Dawn Bailey; her brother, Darren Ferguson; 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please share your condolences at www.BuelerFuneralHome.com.

Information provided by survivors.