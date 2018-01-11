Obituary: Theresa Marie Angelis

Theresa Marie Angelis, daughter of Alfred and Beatrice Cuaron of Jerome, after a long illness passed away on January 2, 2018.

Teri was a graduate of Pierce College in Los Angeles. She served in the Los Angeles Police Force. She later was an agent for State Farm insurance for 17 years.

Teri leaves her husband of 31 years James and their young daughter Carlotta Marie of Manchester by the Sea, MA; her mother Bea of Cottonwood; her brother Edward Cuaron; her sisters Patricia (Lon) Tardiff and Kathleen (Russ) Woods; nephew Ryan Woods; niece Allyson Woods; her husband’s siblings whom she was very fond of Carol (Jeff) Mastadino, Kristen (Phil) Monahan, Stephen (Karen) Angelis, Bruce (Deana) Angelis and David (Debra) Angelis. She also leaves her 101-year-old grandmother Lupe Sanchez whom resides with her cousin Albert (Virginia) Castaneda; and cousins Arthur Castaneda, Alfred (Ana) Sanchez, Elizabeth (Mark) Baker, Peggy (Kevin) Enneper, Veronica (Joseph) Cotton, Jesse (Beth) Valdez and Mario (Tera) Caldera.

Love and appreciation to her friends and caregivers Cristina Tapia, Morgan Thornburg and Barb Menees. Many thanks to Father Jose Salgado from Saint Cecilia’s Church whom visited and prayed for Teri. He had a Mass for her on December 18th.

Mass for Teri will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood on Friday, January 12, 2018 at 11:00am.

Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Clarkdale with a luncheon following at the Elks Lodge in Clarkdale.

